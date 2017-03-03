Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission meeting in Cheyenne | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission will meet March 8 at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture main office in Cheyenne.

The WWMC meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and the agenda will include a review of the minutes from the previous meeting, a review of the financial report, and go over contract renewals. Along with this, they will review the WWGA, USWA, and NAWG winter meeting and address any other business as needed. This meeting will be followed by the Crop Research Foundation of Wyoming Board of Directors.

The Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission goals are to develop and maintain wheat markets in the national and global marketing of wheat while partnering with the National Association of Wheat Growers and US Wheat. The commission supports local sampling, quality testing of wheat, producer education and research. Communication efforts with producers, agencies, and other entities involved with wheat production is an ongoing project. WMC offers workshops and seminars on producer's opportunities and consumer education.

Members of the public who wish to attend are encouraged to contact Keith Kennedy, WWMC executive director, by calling (307) 233-0010 or emailing him at agrimind@wyoming.com

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is located in Cheyenne. For more information on the Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission and a copy of the agenda, please visit http://www.wyomingwheat.com.