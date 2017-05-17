Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission to meet on Monday | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission will meet via conference call on Monday, May 22, 2017.

The WWMC meeting will begin at 7 a.m. and the agenda will include a review of the financial report, review of refund actions, discuss advisory board availability, and address any other business as needed.

The Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission goals are to develop and maintain wheat markets in the national and global marketing of wheat while partnering with the National Association of Wheat Growers and US Wheat. The commission supports local sampling, quality testing of wheat, producer education and research. Communication efforts with producers, agencies, and other entities involved with wheat production is an ongoing project. WMC offers workshops and seminars on producer's opportunities and consumer education.

The public is welcome to attend the call by dialing (877) 278-8686 with a participant log-in code of 998792. If you have any questions, contact Keith Kennedy, WWMC executive director, by calling (307) 233-0010 or emailing him at agrimind@wyoming.com. For more information on the Wyoming Wheat Marketing Commission and a copy of the agenda, please visit http://www.wyomingwheat.com.