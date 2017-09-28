Wyoming youth wins Senior All Around at Elk’s Youth Rodeo

The 25th Elk's Youth Rodeo in Sheridan, Wyo., was held Aug. 26 and 27, 2017. The rodeo's 26 events attract contestants from Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Three arenas, running at the same time, were used to accommodate the 744 entrees each day. Some of the events included 131 goat tiers, 128 barrel racers and 94 break away ropers each day. This was a hard two days with very skilled competitors.

Cash and awards of $71,590 were presented to contestants ages 17 and under. These consisted of cash and scholarships of $12,252 and awards valued at $59,338.

Ellie Bard, 16, from Sheridan, won the Senior All Around and a one-year lease of a new Ford truck, provided by Fremont Motors in Sheridan. Bard has been a contestant in this rodeo since she was a Pee Wee and has always been willing to help other contestants or the rodeo crew.

Cooper Deveraux, 16, From Newcastle, Wyo., won the All Around Youth award and a Jackson three horse slant load trailer, provided by Prime Rate Motors of Sheridan.

Hadley Thompson, 9, from Yoder, Wyo. received a $2,000 scholarship as the All Around Youth Reserve Champion.

Krissy VanderVoort, 17, From Billings, Mont., received the All Around Youth Reserve Runner-up $1,000 scholarship and Tanner McInerney, 17, From Alzada, Mont., received the Senior Reserve Champion $2,000 scholarship

The Senior Reserve Runner-up receiving a saddle was Bella Fossum 16, From Billings, Mont. The saddle for the Intermediate All Around went to Haiden Thompson, 13, from Yoder. The saddle for the Junior All Around went to Hadley Thompson, 9, from Yoder, and the saddle for the Pee Wee All Around went to Jewel Randall, 6, from Wheatland, Wyo. The other winners are as shown on the attached list.