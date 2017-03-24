Yoho reintroduces zero-for-zero sugar bill | TheFencePost.com

Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., this week reintroduced his bill that would roll back the U.S. sugar program only in exchange for the elimination of foreign subsidy programs.

Co-sponsors of the "Zero-for-Zero" policy include Reps. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Lois Frankel, D-Fla., Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, Garret Graves, R-La., Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., Walter Jones, R-N.C., Daniel Kildee, D-Mich., Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., Tom Rooney, R-Fla., and Kurt Schrader, D-Ore.

Yoho's introduction of the bill was announced by the American Sugar Alliance, which represents beet and cane growers. ASA maintains that foreign subsidies keep world sugar prices below the average world cost of production and prevent a true global free market from forming.

Jack Pettus, ASA's chairman, said Yoho's proposal "is smarter than suggestions by big candy companies and some in Congress to gut sugar farmers' safety net without addressing market manipulation by foreign governments."

"Congressman Yoho should be applauded for his plan to hold foreign cheaters accountable and to push for a marketplace void of government interference," Pettus said. "It is the only proposal out there that offers real free-market reform and wouldn't punish hardworking Americans."