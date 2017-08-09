Zinke announces new sage grouse plan | TheFencePost.com

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Monday announced a new plan to try to manage the sage grouse population in 11 Western states, altering many of the policies established by the Obama administration.

The changes came in the form of a report from a sage grouse task force that Zinke had established. Environmental and animal protection groups denounced the Trump administration as weakening the attempt to increase the sage grouse population and a gift to the oil and gas industry.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the report "underscores the importance of working with states to manage sage grouse populations. State and local governments know and value their natural resources and have tailored management plans. North Dakota's state management plan effectively balances conservation, ranching, energy and other development needs. Working with the state, Interior can successfully conserve historic habitat and wildlife, while also encouraging economic growth and job creation in western states."

The Public Lands Council and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association took a cautious approach to the release of the report.

"During an initial review of the report, I was encouraged by several key priorities including the compatibility of proper grazing management and conservation," said PLC President Dave Eliason.

"The report acknowledges the need for a more collaborative approach between grazing permittees and federal leadership, as well as a reexamination of the Habitat Objectives Table and its application — both key elements to successful conservation efforts for the greater sage grouse," Eliason said.