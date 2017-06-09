Angus Media hires Sara Reardon as general manager | TheFencePost.com

Angus Media hires Sara Reardon as general manager

Angus Media, the communications arm of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo., welcomes a new general manager to its team of professionals. Missouri native Sara Reardon brings more than a decade of experience in livestock marketing, strategy and project management to her role on the industry-leading media firm. Her start date was May 15.

The Angus Media general manager oversees production activity and work flow for the company's vast suite of communications properties, including the Angus Journal, Angus Beef Bulletin, as well as Special Services and Web Services projects. Reardon isn't a new face to Angus Media. Early in her career, she spent six years as a coordinator on the team, assisting Angus breeders with marketing solutions and creative communications. In her position, she managed hundreds of Angus clients in a fast-paced environment and her work was recognized by the Livestock Publications Council Awards program. "We're delighted to have Sara return to the American Angus Association," said Allen Moczygemba, association CEO. "Her organizational skills are outstanding, while she's also an experienced marketer who will help elevate Angus Media to new levels of success. We're fortunate to have Sara fulfill the role of general manager." Most recently, she served as a senior digital marketing specialist for Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc., in Saint Joseph, Mo. For four years, she played a key role leading the U.S. cattle business and later the cross-species strategies with contributions to the overarching global digital strategy. These strategies helped establish a dynamic presence to boost brand loyalty and enhance audience experience. "As the quality leader in the beef business, Angus breeders stand apart from the rest," Reardon said. "I'm honored to be part of the Angus Media team to help continue to provide unrivaled service and opportunity for the nation's Angus breeders." Reardon's multimedia experience will serve her well in her new position. "Serving Angus breeders and preserving the tradition of agriculture and ranching is a top priority for our team," Reardon said. "I look forward to contributing to the success of our Angus breeders and their commercial customers. Let us know how we can be of service." For more information on how Angus Media can benefit your cattle marketing and promotion, visit http://www.angus.media.

UW ag honors Forrest Farms of Torrington

A Torrington, Wyo., couple received the Distinguished Service in Agriculture Award from the University of Wyoming chapter of the national honor society of agriculture for their accomplishments, work the students and collaboration with researchers. Gamma Sigma Delta recognized Scott and Teresa Forrest during the organization's honor banquet on the UW campus. GSD also recognized outstanding academic students in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Forrest Farms produces organic corn and hay for organic dairy producers in Wyoming and surrounding states, said Anowar Islam, UW Extension forage specialist. "I was very impressed seeing Scott's great farming operation systems and in-depth knowledge and enthusiasm for agriculture," said Islam, president of UW's GSD. "He is a hard-working farmer and has spent his entire life in agricultural production and business systems. The Forrests and their daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Ryan Woehlecke, operate the farm. Their sons, David and Brian Forrest, haul all the corn and hay. Forrest is involved in research with faculty members, extension educators and students by providing not only with experimental lands and facilities but also daily operations, data collection and monitoring and reporting, Islam said. "I noticed Scott is a great helper especially to students for their land preparation, irrigation, weed control, plot harvesting and overall plot management, Islam said. Forrest's contributions led to Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station research bulletins in 2015 and 2016. Forrest provides information about his farm to other producers looking for ways to improve agricultural production and test management options. He also volunteers for student projects. "A recent great example is helping students for their GPS projects in a remote sensing agricultural course the botany department at UW," Islam said. Forrest started a dairy farm with his father in Berthoud, Colo., in 1978. He moved to Torrington in 1994 and operated a dairy until selling the operation in 2013 and switching to raising organic corn and hay. Forrest Farms has been organic for 10 years.