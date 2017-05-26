Fort Collins shop foreman to retire | TheFencePost.com

Horn receives National Association of Clovia award

Abigail Horn was selected to receive a "Who's Who In Clovia" award at the 2017 meeting of the National Association of Clovia on April 8, 2017, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Horn is currently a member of Alpha of Clovia majoring in agricultural economics, pre-law option and minoring in animal science and industry at Kansas State University. She has served as the chapter treasurer and on their Judicial Board, in addition to being active in several organizations on campus. Recipients are chosen to recognize outstanding achievements and contributions to their campus, community, state and nation.

WSSA elects officers and trustees

DENVER, Colo. — During the Annual Meeting of the Western Stock Show Association, the membership elected officers to serve on the board of directors as well as new trustees to serve the association. Voted to serve as officers on the board of the WSSA included Chairman of the Board Pat Grant, and Vice Chairman of the Board Doug Jones. Grant has served as chairman for the past year. Jones is in his first year as vice chairman. Sue Anschutz-Rodgers will serve as first vice president, George G. "Buck" Hutchison second vice president, Secretary Mark Gustafson and Treasurer Terrace Carroll. Pete Coors continues to be chairman of the capital campaign, which is raising funds to be donated by the Association to the National Western Center for completion of the project. Members of the board of directors include Justin Cumming, Don Elliman, Brooke Fox, Tony Frank, Gail Klapper, Guy McEndaffer, Barth Whitham, Ron Williams and President and CEO, Paul Andrews. "In my seventh year as president and CEO of the WSSA, I am so blessed to have, what I consider to be, one of the most established and well-rounded board of directors in Colorado," Andrews said. "As we look to the future, this group of leaders will enable us to climb to new heights and secure the future of the National Western Stock Show for generations to come." The members of the association also elected seven new trustees as follows: Jim Cage is an attorney at Moye White LLP, specializing in equine law. Cage serves on the Junior Livestock Auction Committee and the NW Scholarship Trust committee. Cage also spearheads the Goat Roping contest, raising funds that go to purchase an animal in the Junior Livestock Auction. Pamela Coe is senior vice president, deputy general counsel and secretary of Liberty Interactive Corp., Liberty Media Corp., and Liberty Broadband Corp. Coe worked on several projects for WSSA including the vision, mission, values statement. Mike Long is the chairman, president, and CEO of Arrow Electronics, Inc. He serves on the board of directors of AmerisourceBergen. He is also on the board of directors for the Denver Zoo. Chancy Love continues to be instrumental in the establishment of the Young Guns of the Coors Western Art Exhibit and Sale, and currently serves the Young Guns Committee as chair. Love has extensive experience in marketing and public relations with the Colorado Rockies. Denise O'Leary is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. For 15 years, O'Leary was a general partner at Menlo Ventures, and currently serves on the boards of American Airlines, Calpine Corp. and Medtronic. O'Leary and her husband, Kent Thiry, own Little Raven Ranch, a hunter-jumper facility in Littleton, Colo. George Sparks has been the president and CEO of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science since Nov. 2004. His career includes marketing, sales, and general management of global businesses in software, systems and services. Carrie Coors Tynan spent five years as an English teacher in Denver before joining the Adolf Coors Foundation as the senior staff person for grant making. Tynan serves on the Citizen of the West arrangements committee and steering committee. The annual meeting for all WSSA members is held every May at the National Western Complex. It serves as a recap of that year's National Western Stock Show as well as a projection of future goals for the association.

Long time Fort Collins shop foreman to retire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After 39 years (and 3 months), valued employee Jeff Lunt will be retiring from 4Rivers Equipment.

Beginning his career at Larimer Equipment of College Avenue, Lunt has seen many changes in the John Deere and agriculture industries. The growth in technology, service and equipment availability through the years has been astounding. However, being a part of the growth of 4Rivers Equipment has been very exciting. Having Lunt's leadership and experience as the Fort Collins shop foreman has maintained 4Rivers Equipment's strong commitment of top workmanship and customer service. Being 'Your Working Partner' has not only been the company's motto, but something Lunt and his crew firmly believe in. It isn't just a job. It is about working for our customers and friends. Lunt's last official day as 4Rivers Equipment is May 31. Lunt is looking forward to spending most days outdoors, roaming on his 4-wheeler. Thank you, Lunt from all of us at 4Rivers Equipment and the Fort Collins community. 4Rivers Equipment has 15 John Deere dealerships, covering four states: Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming.