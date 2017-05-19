Greeley Stampede Foundation announces scholarship recipients | TheFencePost.com

The 2017 recipients were difficult to choose from with a record-breaking number of applications.

With over 100 applicants this year, the Greeley Stampede Foundation was humbled to see the amount of hard work and dedication that these students represent "These students deserve recognition for their hard work," said Bob Hinderaker, scholarship chairman of the Greeley Stampede Foundation. "To show our appreciation and support, the students will be recognized through several Stampede events including the Stampede Kickoff Luncheon, Big Buckle Ball and the June 28 rodeo." Applications were submitted from across Weld County, creating a very competitive selection process. Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community and plans to further their education. The 2017 selected scholarship recipients represent 13 Weld County High Schools. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community. Over $50,000 will be awarded to the students for the 2017-2018 academic year. The recipients include: Riley Moir, Greeley Central, Greeley, Colo.; Kolby Moore, Platte Valley High School, Kersey, Colo.; Adam Vega, Valley High School, Gilcrest, Colo.; Diego Ruis-Marin, Greeley West High School, Greeley, Colo.; Kianna Antuna, Northridge High School, Greeley, Colo.; Elizabeth Baxley, Greeley Central, Greeley, Colo.; Madelyn Willers-Moeller, Greeley Central, Greeley, Colo.; Kaitlyn Pettit, Highland High School, Ault, Colo.; Aaron Huskerson, Frontier Academy Charter, Greeley, Colo.; Nancy Caudillo Cardenas, Northridge High School, Greeley, Colo.; Trent Dilka, Windsor High School, Windsor, Colo.; Madison Pollart, Prairie High School, New Raymor, Colo.; Joseph Canterbury, Greeley Central High School, Greeley, Colo.; McKenzie Schneider, Platte Valley High School, Kersey, Colo.; Connor Clancy, Frontier Academy Charter, Greeley, Colo.; Trevor Been, Eaton High School, Eaton, Colo.; Riley Juenemann, Frederick High School, Frederick, Colo.; Kassandra Vega Lucero, Greeley Central, Greeley, Colo.; Connor Moos, Eaton High School, Eaton, Colo.; Brianna McBride, Windsor High School, Windsor, Colo. For the third year, a college-level rodeo scholarship was also awarded. The 2017 recipient is Cody Gabel who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a degree in agriculture.

4Rivers Equipment hires new service manager

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — 4Rivers Equipment recently added a new team member. Dave Sewell joins the Fort Collins dealership as the new service manager. Adding Sewell's experience will give 4Rivers Equipment vast expertise in serving customers and equipment from around the state. Sewell comes to 4Rivers Equipment with decades of experience in the equipment industry. Sewell has served as equipment management in the contractor sector and worked as a service technician that led to a 12-year stint as a service manager in the equipment industry. Sewell's early experience came from his family's working farm near Haxtun, Colo., that is still in operation today. "I am very excited about my move to 4Rivers Equipment in Fort Collins. Being part of such a long-running and customer-oriented company makes me feel excited about the future," Sewell said. "Come see me in Fort Collins, shake my hand, and let me introduce myself. Working as a partner with our customers are what makes this job great for all of us." Contact Sewell with any questions or concerns at dsewell@4riversequipment.com or (970) 482-7154 about your equipment needs. ❖