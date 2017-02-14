Johnson receives top real estate award | TheFencePost.com

Johnson receives top real estate award
February 14, 2017
Farmers National Co. announced that Jay Johnson was recently presented the Farmers National Co. Silver Eagle Award for his outstanding efforts in real estate sales. Johnson, real estate broker with Farmers National Co. received the company’s top award for real estate sales in 2016. Johnson can be contacted at (308) 760-7851, by email at JJohnson@FarmersNational.com, or visit http://www.FarmersNational.com/JayJohnson. For more information on land listings in your region, visit the Farmers National Co. website at http://www.FarmersNational.com.
