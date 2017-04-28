National Pork Producers Council hires Monroe | TheFencePost.com

The National Pork Producers Council has hired Jim Monroe as senior director for communications. Monroe previously led corporate marketing and communications at JDSU, a diversified business-to-business technology company.

He led brand development and communications for the recent split of JDSU into two new, independent companies: Viavi Solutions and Lumentum. Monroe joined JDSU in 2005 through the company's acquisition of Acterna where he was head of corporate communications. Previously, he served as director of corporate communications for MCI where he managed the launch of strategic alliances with Microsoft, Telefonica and Portugal Telecom; coordinated joint communications initiatives with global partner BT; and directed communications for what was, at the time, the largest merger agreement in telecommunications industry history. Monroe also led corporate communications for NorthPoint Communications, a pioneer in the deployment of DSL-based broadband services. Earlier in his career, Monroe held senior communications positions with LCI International and Fleishman-Hillard. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Richmond.

NAWG hires Eannello for communications post

National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule has announced that the group has hired Caitlin Eannello as director of communications. Eannello has worked for more than seven years at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, serving the last three years as a manager of communications. She earned bachelor of arts degrees in political science and criminal justice from the University of Delaware in Newark.

Good Luck 4-H club members hard at work

On April 15, the members of the Good Luck 4-H Club once again gathered to start preparations for the Adams County Fair, to be held the first week of August. "4-H Saturday" provides members the opportunity to practice and complete their 4-H projects, under the guidance of their project adult leaders. 4-H members can enroll in many projects including; cooking, sewing, shooting sports and animals. During the monthly 4-H Saturdays project leaders provide the knowledge to members so they can produce high-quality projects so they are strong competitors at the Adams County Fair. Members cook, make pottery and ceramics and talk of upcoming practice times for shooting sports. The Good Luck 4-H Club has many great leaders to help children and teenagers become great leaders themselves while teaching them responsibility.

Nebraska teacher and FFA advisor honored

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation selected two recipients for the Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor of the Year award. Jesse Bower from Sutton Public Schools and Amy Tomlinson from Sandy Creek Public Schools were honored at the Nebraska FFA Convention on April 6, in Lincoln. The winning advisors received a plaque and $1,000 donation to their FFA chapters. The teachers were nominated by their students and chosen based upon their school and community involvement, leadership development in their classroom, and their ability to keep their students involved in agriculture. "Both teachers are exceptional educators, leaders and role models for their students," said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. "Not only do these teachers go above and beyond for their students, they support the future of agriculture through encouragement of FFA leaders." Bower is an FFA advisor at Sutton Public Schools in Sutton, Neb. Bower creates a learning community with students by doing hands-on projects and experiments in her classroom. When she's not in the classroom, she is giving back to the community and showing gratitude for the support that the community shows the FFA Chapter. Tomlinson is an FFA advisor at Sandy Creek Public Schools in Fairfield, Neb. The Sandy Creek FFA Chapter was selected as a top 15 chapter in Nebraska in 2016. Tomlinson pushes her students to excel. She advocates for the agriculture program in her school and takes the time to sit down with each student and learn what their interests background, and career goals are. Tomlinson is also active in her community and volunteers for many activities at the Clay County Fair. "We had a number of exceptional nominations this year. All of the advisors and agriculture education teachers nominated are a showcase of agriculture leaders in their communities," Shafer said. "The students these teachers impact are the future of our great state, and we are proud to recognize their excellent service."

UNL recognizes future Huskers

LINCOLN. Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recognized 78 students from Nebraska FFA chapters April 6 who have committed to attend the university in the fall. The inaugural signing ceremony was part of the 89th Nebraska FFA State Convention in Lincoln. FFA members, advisers, guests, and several university leaders, including Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources Harlan Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm and Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman, participated in the event at the NU Coliseum. Nebraska State Sens. Tom Brewer, Steve Erdman and Steve Holloran also attended. "It has been wonderful to see so many on campus this week that are excited about agriculture and excited about science," Boehm said. "We're thrilled to welcome you to the Husker family and to the industry." The event took place just a few hours after Ronnie Green was installed as the university's 20th chancellor. Plowman told the FFA members about a special connection they have with Nebraska's new leader. "It's a great time to be a Husker. Today we installed a new chancellor who was not only involved in FFA, but he was also an FFA state officer," Plowman said. "Chancellor Green and all of us at the university celebrate you and your commitment to come to campus this fall." Following the opening remarks, John Baylor, the voice of Husker volleyball, announced each student along with their hometown and intended major. As the names were announced, they were met with cheers from their fellow FFA members watching in the crowd. After the students signed a large N, Boehm, Plowman and the other dignitaries lined up to congratulate them with a high-five. "I've always loved the atmosphere at Nebraska, and this event gets me even more excited to come here this fall," said Eric Kovarik of Alma, who participated in the event. Kovarik plans to major in turfgrass and landscape management at Nebraska. Heidi Borg of Wakefield didn't look at other colleges when deciding on her academic future. She calls herself an advocate for agriculture and plans to major in agriculture business at Nebraska. "I'm really looking forward to being on East Campus and surrounded by people who are passionate about the same things I'm passionate about," she said.

BioZyme recognizes area dealers

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — BioZyme Inc. has recently awarded 36 of its dealers with its top dealer status for sales in 2016. To attain VIP status, these dealers sold at least 150 tons of BioZyme products in 2016, and their VIP status will remain in effect through 2017. Sandage Feed, Gordon, was the only dealer in Nebraska to be named a VIP Dealer in 2016. "Diane works very hard at understanding her customers; she treats everyone's cattle operation as if it was her own. She has earned their trust and respect, which has allowed her to grow the business and become very successful," said Mike Wadle, BioZyme Northern National Sales Manager. For achieving this VIP tier, the dealers will receive special pricing on orders, priority support from their ASM and the corporate office, a unique clothing item identifying them as a VIP and other special privileges during the year. ❖