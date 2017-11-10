Neb., student takes top honors in range judging

NEB. STUDENT TAKES TOP HONOR IN RANGE JUDGING

VALENTINE, Neb. — One hundred and eighty high school students and teachers from 16 schools from across Nebraska visited Cherry County to test their knowledge of rangeland management during the 2017 Old West Regional Range Judging Contest.

Sheridan Wilson from Arthur County placed first in the Junior Division and was the contest Grand Champion. Other top 10 students in the Junior Division listed from second to 10th place were Raif Ruppert (Loup County), Tye Bruha (Ord), Avery Johnson (Hayes Center) Bridget Slagle (Sargent) Martin Wentworth (West Holt) Ashlyn Jensen (Burwell) Treaven Scheideler (Ord), Quiton Ries (Ord), and Tell Jensen (Burwell). Ninety-one students participated in the Junior Division. Emily Burke from West Holt placed first in the Senior Division. Other students placing in the top 10 of the Senior Division, listed second to 10th included: Maria Harthoorn (Ainsworth), Rebecca Taylor (Ainsworth), Joe Kruml (Sargent), Sage Konicek (Burwell), Casey Colburn (West Holt), Colby Mitchell (Burwell), Alex Horky (Sargent), Henry Beel (Ainsworth) and Sam Wilkins (Ainsworth). Seventy-one students participated in the Senior Division. The members of the first place Senior Team from Ainsworth are Maria Harthoorn, Rebecca Taylor, Henry Beel and Sam Wilkins. West Holt placed second and Burwell placed third. The members of the first place Junior Team from Ord are Tye Bruha, Treaven Scheideler, Quiton Ries and Alex Flessner. Burwell placed second and West Holt placed third. Nineteen adults also participated in the contest. Mike Kozeal, ag-ed instructor from Sargent placed first in the adult competition, with Monty Larsen from Stuart and Tim Nollette from Cody-Kilgore placing second and third respectively.

Old West Regional Range Judging Contests are open to individuals from Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. Contest information is available on the Nebraska Section, SRM Website, http://www.nesrm.org/RangeJudging.html.

Colo. Arabian team dominated national judging contest

TULSA, Okla. — The Colorado Arabian Horse Club/Region VIII Arabian Youth Horse Judging Team dominated the U.S. Arabian & Half-Arabian National Championship Youth Judging Contest on Oct. 27, during the national championship show held at Tulsa Expo Square in Tulsa, Okla. The team topped every category (halter, performance, reasons and overall) and teammates Bennett Groshong and Katherine Cannady were named the High Individual and Reserve High Individual Overall, respectively. Eighty-seven 4-H, FFA, Arabian Horse Association and collegiate contestants from across the U.S. and Canada competed in the day-long contest split into three divisions. They evaluated 10 classes of Arabians and Half-Arabians then delivered four sets of memorized oral reasons defending some of their placings. CAHC/Region VIII team members included Katherine Cannady of Erie, Colo., Bennett Groshong of Boulder, Colo., Lydia Groshong of Boulder, Colo. and Melanie Hansen of Longmont, Colo. Katherine was third in halter, 10th in performance, second in reasons and reserve champion individual overall. Bennett was second in halter, first in performance, third in reasons and high individual overall. Lydia was first in halter, 20th in performance, first in reasons and fourth overall. Melanie was 26th in halter, fourth in performance, seventh in reasons and 13th individual overall. The team won each team category in the Junior AHA division and was named the National Champion Team by 54 points. The team is coached by Rachel LeClere of Firestone, Colo., and Kendra McConnell of Longmont, Colo. Both coaches were successful as youth at the U.S. Arabian & Half-Arabian National Championship Youth Judging Contest many times as well as other national level competitions such as Scottsdale Arabian Show, Paint World, Quarter Horse Congress, Quarter Horse Youth World and 4-H National Roundup. They also coach the Boulder County 4-H Youth Horse Judging Team.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES INTENT TO NOMINATE KESSLER AT COMMERCE

President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Jeffrey Kessler to be the assistant Commerce secretary for enforcement and compliance, a key position in an administration that has stressed compliance with trade agreements. Kessler is a counsel in the International Trade, Investment, and Market Access group at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP. The White House said Kessler "has represented United States manufacturers in domestic trade remedy proceedings, helping them obtain relief from unfair foreign trade practices" and that he "has also been involved in litigating several high-profile World Trade Organization disputes, successfully challenging foreign country practices that restrict international trade, and defending U.S. trade practices." The White House also noted Kessler "advises American companies and industry associations on trade, investment and market access barriers imposed by China." Kessler is a member of the American Bar Association and a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He earned a bachelor of arts from Yale University, a master's degree from the University of Chicago, and a law degree and master of arts from Stanford University.

NAWG's Schemm may head Kansas FSA

David Schemm, the Kansas wheat farmer who resigned from the presidency of the National Association of Wheat Growers, may be appointed by President Donald Trump to become the executive director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, the High Plains Journal reported. Schemm said he resigned to explore other professional opportunities, and Gordon Stoner, a Montana farmer long active in NAWG, assumed the position of president. The likelihood of Schemm's appointment may mean the Trump administration is close to appointing heads of the FSA offices in all states. The positions have been vacant since President Barack Obama left office on Jan. 20.

College of Veterinary Medicine hires Ensley

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University has hired Steve Ensley, formerly a clinical professor at Iowa State University, to enhance toxicology services and education. "Dr. Ensley is recognized as one of the foremost veterinary clinical toxicologists in the country," said Hans Coetzee, head of the anatomy and physiology department in the College of Veterinary Medicine. "He is a phenomenal instructor and diagnostician whose commitment to teaching and service will have a significant impact on veterinary students, practitioners and livestock producers throughout Kansas and beyond." In addition to providing toxicology training to veterinary students, Ensley also will develop toxicology testing and consulting services for the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. Ensley grew up in Centralia, Kan., where his father, Leroy Ensley, a 1961 Kansas State University doctor of veterinary medicine alumnus, had a mixed animal practice. Ensley received a bachelor's degree at K-State and then followed with doctor of veterinary medicine, which he earned in 1981. He then practiced mixed medicine in Nebraska and Kansas for more than 14 years. Following his time in practice, Ensley obtained a master's degree and doctorate in toxicology from Iowa State University. While completing his advanced degrees, Ensley worked in Iowa State's veterinary diagnostic laboratory for five years. After completing his doctorate in 2000, he became the director of the University of Nebraska's Diagnostic Laboratory at North Platte. Ensley then worked for Bayer AG as a research toxicologist/pathologist. He returned to a toxicology position at the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Iowa State University in May 2006. In his most recent position, Ensley taught, conducted research and acted as clinical toxicologist for the diagnostic laboratory. Ensley's interests are clinical veterinary toxicology and applied veterinary toxicology research. His master's degree and doctorate involved drinking water quality of swine and dairy cattle and the effects on production and reproduction. The effects that hazardous algal blooms have on animals are a direct extension of his primary water quality work. Ensley has published extensively on applied veterinary toxicology and gives numerous presentations on these topics. He is a member of the Academy of Veterinary Consultants and American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians.

Scherler joins American AgCredit

SANTA ROSA, Calif – American AgCredit today announced that Lynn Scherler has joined the association as chief lending officer. Scherler recently served as President of the Strategic Relationship Division at CoBank, where he had responsibilities for the wholesale lending portfolio and strategy development for CoBank's Farm Credit partnership model. Scherler also served as the interim president and CEO of Farm Credit of Southwest Kansas prior to the joint management arrangement and subsequent merger with the association on Jan. 1, 2017. "I am thrilled Lynn has joined our team," said CEO Byron Enix. "He shares our passion for serving agriculture and will continue to develop our capabilities to deliver value to the producers we serve. Lynn will also lead our lending function in execution of our overall association strategy." "I am honored to join American AgCredit in this newly created position, and very much look forward to working with the team here to further strengthen the association's retail banking operations," Scherler said. "Agriculture has always been the backbone of my life and career, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to again work more closely with the customer owners we serve." Scherler brings more than 20 years of agricultural lending leadership to his new role. He has a bachelor's degree in agriculture and applied economics from Texas Tech University, and a graduate degree in banking from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. ❖