People in the news | TheFencePost.com

The Weld County (Colo.) Fair Board thanked its 2016 outgoing board members; Patricia Kindvall of Galeton and Joe Rains of Greeley for their hard work and dedication at the fair board meeting on Nov. 7. Weld County Commissioners, Julie Cozad, Mike Freeman, Steve Moreno and Sean Conway presented outgoing members plaques and certificates of recognition and appreciation for their work.

The Weld County Fair Board would also welcome new board members Kim Tregoning of Greeley, Bridget Holcomb of LaSalle and Shannon McDonald of Eaton to their first term beginning the 2016-2017 year. Teri Segelke of Greeley is welcomed back as well to serve her third term with the board.

The Weld County Fair is an annual free event which will be held July 26-30 in 2017. The fair is open to the public and boasts a variety of displays and contests. Planned and presented by a volunteer board appointed by the Weld County Commissioners, along with the Weld County Fair Coordinator. Colorado State University extension agents serve as educational advisors to the fair. For more information about the Weld County Fair or serving on the Weld County Fair Board please visit http://www.weldcountyfair.com.

Weld County Fair Royalty Court coroneted

The 2017 Weld County Fair Royalty Court was officially announced and coroneted by Weld County Fair Board President Elijah Hatch on Jan. 9.

Lindsey Leafgren, a junior at Eaton High School and the daughter of Brad and Denise Leafgren of Eaton was named 2017 Weld County Fair Queen. Madison LaBorde, a junior at Roosevelt High School and daughter of Danielle and Lann LaBorde of Milliken was named 2017 Weld County Fair Attendant. The Royalty court was rounded out with Rachel Dumm, an eighth grader at Windsor Charter Academy and daughter of Richard and Martie Dumm of Greeley, being named as the 2017 Weld County Fair Princess.

All three young ladies competed for their titles during the Royalty Contest, which included judging on public speaking, personal interviews and modeling. Through the end of the year, the queen, attendant and princess will represent and promote Weld County Fair by making appearances and participating in a variety of events, parades and activities.

For more information about the Weld County Fair and the Royalty Program or to request an appearance, please visit our website at http://www.weldcountyfair.com or call Fair Coordinator Janet Konkel at (970) 400-2085.

Colorado Corn elects new presidEnt

During its annual board meeting, the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee selected new executives, voting in Mike Lefever as CCAC president.

Mike, a Longmont-area farmer, takes over for Doug Wilson, who had served in that capacity since the passing of former CCAC President Charlie Bartlett earlier in the year.

The CCAC executive committee is rounded out by Troy Schneider of Cope serving as vice president, Kenny Helling of Idalia taking over as secretary, and John Sullivan of Berthoud serving as treasurer.

The CCAC helps determine how Colorado’s corn check-off dollars (one penny per bushel of corn produced in the state) are invested on research, market development, outreach, education and other various endeavors.

NAWG promotes Tonsager

The National Association of Wheat Growers has promoted Joshua Tonsager, the group’s senior legislative director, to vice president of policy and communications, NAWG CEO Chandler Goule announced recently.

In this role, Tonsager will coordinate the organization’s legislative advocacy and communications efforts as reauthorization of the farm bill gets underway, Goule said.

Tonsager joined NAWG in March 2015 after working for then-Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D., for 5 1/2 years as a research assistant and legislative assistant handling the senator’s agriculture and trade portfolio. ❖

IDFA promotes Soubra to chief of staff

The International Dairy Foods Association has promoted Heather Soubra to the new position of chief of staff, IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said in a news release.

Soubra joined IDFA in 2008 and most recently held the title of director of industry relations and special projects.

“Now that we’re moving as an association into the implementation phase of my 100-day plan, IDFA needs a strong chief of staff with Heather’s organizational, communication and diplomatic skills to make sure we’re working as effectively and efficiently as possible,” said Dykes, who joined IDFA in October after retiring from Monsanto.

In addition to managing Dykes’s office, Soubra will continue to serve as the executive office liaison with the boards of directors, members, a large network of trade association executives and handle special projects, starting with the creation of a summer internship program, the new release said.

“She has built and maintained excellent rapport with our members and external partners over the years, and I have no doubt she will continue to be an asset to our operations in her new role,” Dykes said.

Soubra holds a degree in intercultural communications from George Mason University and is a graduate of The Protocol School of Washington, where she earned certification in corporate etiquette and international protocol.

Nebraska student named NCTAA Aggie of the Month

Maggie Brunmeier of Bayard, Neb., has been named Aggie of the Month at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.

Brunmeier was selected from nominations by faculty and staff as the NCTA Aggie for January, announced Ron Rosati, NCTA dean.

The second-year student has a double major in agricultural business and agronomy. Following the completion of two associate degrees from NCTA in December 2017, Brunmeier will pursue a bachelor’s degree in agriscience from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.

“I hope to have a career as an agronomist and serve at the agriculture community back home,” Brunmeier said. “For the past four summers I have worked with Western Nebraska Seed and Chemical in Scottsbluff and hope to continue working there after graduation.”

The Bayard High School graduate was nominated by Brad Ramsdale, associate professor of agronomy. He noted Brunmeier’s leadership and involvement in student organizations as well as her excellent work ethic and academics.

Recently, she was one of six students named to the fall semester Dean’s List with a 4.0 grade point average. She also is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Her activities include being a member of the NCTA Crops Judging Team, Women in Ag, Ag Business Club and president of Collegiate Farm Bureau where she is serving her second year as the club’s representative to NCTA Student Senate.

As Farm Bureau president, Brunmeier attended the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation convention in December as one of two voting delegates representing Nebraska’s collegiate organizations.

BioZyme hires Sherwood as area sales manager in Neb.

Taylor Sherwood, Broken Bow, Neb., is the new area sales manager in Nebraska for BioZyme Inc. In her new role, she will travel the state to develop relationships with potential customers, assist dealers with education, promotion and sales, and help BioZyme expand its growth in the Cornhusker State.

Sherwood grew up on her family’s Texas Longhorn operation in the eastern part of Nebraska, where her dad managed the feed division of the Aurora co-op for many years. In addition to raising cattle and horses, she also participated in rodeo both in team roping and barrel racing. She attended Fort Hays State University in Kansas for two years and earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics with a minor in ag entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

She has worked for the Texas Longhorn Marketing Alliance, Hired Hand Website Software and most recently as an area feed rep in Central Nebraska for Trotter’s.

As an ASM, Sherwood will promote sales of BioZyme products and support the company’s dealer network in Nebraska. BioZyme’s supplement brands include VitaFerm, Sure Champ, Gain Smart, Vita Charge, DuraFerm, Vitalize and Digest More.

Gustafson joins Colorado Premium

Colorado Premium announced the company is expanding its focus on the worldwide export market by hiring industry veteran Mark Gustafson as director of international sales. Gustafson was most recently the director of international beef sales for JBS in Greeley, Colo.

Gustafson, who retired from JBS last year after a 38-year career that included positions with meat industry giants Monfort, U.S. Meat Export Federation, ConAgra International and Swift and Company, says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to lead the expansion of Colorado Premium’s export division. Colorado Premium currently services markets in the Middle East, Central America, the Caribbean, the Philippines, Taiwan and more, and plans to expand this base business in the sectors of food service, retail outlets and distributors.

A graduate of the University of Wyoming with a degree in animal science, Gustafson began his career with Monfort of Colorado, where he worked from 1977 to 1984 in production, production scheduling and international sales before joining the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Gustafson has been an active participant in the policy-making side of the meat industry, serving on the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture’s Advisory Committee for Meat and Poultry Inspection, the Agriculture Trade Advisory Committee, the National American Meat Institute’s International Trade Committee, and the U.S. Meat Export Federation’s Executive Committee.

Gustafson is also a member of the Board of Directors for the National Western Stock Show and the Board of Governors for Colorado State University.