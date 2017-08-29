USDA Crop Progress Report for Aug. 27
August 29, 2017
The following data are from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Aug. 27, 2017.
CORN
SORGHUM
Recommended Stories For You
SOYBEAN
PASTURE AND RANGE
TOPSOIL AND SUBSOIL MOISTURE
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Headline
Trending Sitewide
- Rule leaves behind a trail of cowboy buddies, good friends and a loving family
- Animal rights activists change tactics
- Facebook enforces ban on selling animals, sending ripples through the ag community
- New fun, food, and attractions at the Colorado State Fair
- USDA seeks public input on updates to Animal Welfare Act licensing requirements