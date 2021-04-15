5L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 04/09/2021
Location: At the Ranch-Sheridan, Montana
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart
Sales Manager: Greg Comstock
Averages
171 Red Angus Bulls Averaged $4934
26 Black/Red Carrier Bulls Averaged $4775
7 Charolais-Red Angus Cross Bulls Averaged $2893
204 Total Bulls Averaged $4778
80 Commercial Yearling Heifers Averaged $1400
20 Commercial Yearling Black Heifers Averaged $1138
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
Lot 232 at $20,000, 5L GOT R DONE 2448-137H, DOB 2/20/20, #4298059, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L HAZEL 244-2448, Sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana
Lot 24 at $19,500, 5L UP THE LIMIT 4808-08H, DOB 1/27/20, #4298007, 5L UP THE LIMIT 1096-54F x 5L SALEE 9042-4808, Sold to Schuler Red Angus, Bridgeport, Nebraska
Lot 136 at $14,500, 5L GOT R DONE 1077-86H, DOB 2/14/20, #4298181, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L ROXIE 399-1077, Sold to Mushrush Red Angus, Strong City, Kansas
Lot 1 at $13,000, 5L FOREMAN 4787-29H, DOB 2/3/20, #4298151, 5L FOREMAN 2174-370E x 5L BUBBLY 282-4787, Sold to Jedd Fabricius, Wellsville, Utah
Lot 2 at $12,000, 5L GOT R DONE 4798-150H, DOB 2/22/20, #4387235, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L REDBIRD 1375-4798, Sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana
Comments
A large offering of stout wide-bodied bulls and fancy commercial heifers were offered to the buyers in the seats, Friday, April 9, 2021, at the 5L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Sale, held at the Ranch near Sheridan, Mont. Buyers were given plenty of time to inspect the cattle and an excellent meal was served prior to the start of the sale. Congratulations to the Mehlhoff family and crew!
