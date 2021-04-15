TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 04/09/2021

Location: At the Ranch-Sheridan, Montana

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart

Sales Manager: Greg Comstock

Averages

171 Red Angus Bulls Averaged $4934

26 Black/Red Carrier Bulls Averaged $4775

7 Charolais-Red Angus Cross Bulls Averaged $2893

204 Total Bulls Averaged $4778

80 Commercial Yearling Heifers Averaged $1400

20 Commercial Yearling Black Heifers Averaged $1138

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 232 at $20,000, 5L GOT R DONE 2448-137H, DOB 2/20/20, #4298059, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L HAZEL 244-2448, Sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana

Lot 24 at $19,500, 5L UP THE LIMIT 4808-08H, DOB 1/27/20, #4298007, 5L UP THE LIMIT 1096-54F x 5L SALEE 9042-4808, Sold to Schuler Red Angus, Bridgeport, Nebraska

Lot 136 at $14,500, 5L GOT R DONE 1077-86H, DOB 2/14/20, #4298181, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L ROXIE 399-1077, Sold to Mushrush Red Angus, Strong City, Kansas

Lot 1 at $13,000, 5L FOREMAN 4787-29H, DOB 2/3/20, #4298151, 5L FOREMAN 2174-370E x 5L BUBBLY 282-4787, Sold to Jedd Fabricius, Wellsville, Utah

Lot 2 at $12,000, 5L GOT R DONE 4798-150H, DOB 2/22/20, #4387235, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L REDBIRD 1375-4798, Sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana

Comments

A large offering of stout wide-bodied bulls and fancy commercial heifers were offered to the buyers in the seats, Friday, April 9, 2021, at the 5L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Sale, held at the Ranch near Sheridan, Mont. Buyers were given plenty of time to inspect the cattle and an excellent meal was served prior to the start of the sale. Congratulations to the Mehlhoff family and crew!