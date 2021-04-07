Big Country Genetics Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 04/03/2021

Location: Black Summit Sale Facility, West of Powell, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages

90 Yearling Bulls Averaged $3965

30 Older Bulls Averaged $3300

2 Cow Dogs Averaged $6125

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 2: $ 21,000 to Cherithbrook Farm LLC, Okemos, MI – Southern Forecaster 6507D x GW Breakthru 045C

Lot 1: $ 10,500 to Barker Cattle Company, Elba, ID – NLC Cow Boss 160C x CCR Spartan 9124A

Lot 71: $ 6,500 to Daniel Freund, Bellville, OH – NLC Cow Boss 160C x GW Jackpot 027C

Lot 95: $ 6,500 to Pitchfork Ranch, Meeteetse, WY – Gibbs 7019E Bronco x TFS Due North 2659Z

Lot 43: $ 6,000 to Pitchfork Ranch, Meeteetse, WY – CCR Boulder 1339A x CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z

Comments

The Big Country Genetics & Guests bull sale offers a three-year foot, leg and semen guarantee! For hybrid vigor, this sale included SimAngus, Angus, and Simmental bulls, and had many half and full brothers for cattlemen seeking to raise consistent groups of calves. This sale consists of cattle from Big Country Genetics (Jimmy & ShayLe Stewart), X connected L (Ken & Jenny Stewart), Black Summit (Quin & Tracy LaFollette and Gavin & Kacee LaFollette), and Clarks Fork Angus & Simmental (Chris & Kelli Coombe).

Two Border Collie dogs showed their cattle handling abilities all morning, and then were auctioned off, with the new owners proud to take them home.