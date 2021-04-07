Big Country Genetics Bull Sale
Auctioneer Ty Thompson and Jimmy Stewart get ready for the sale. Photo by Matt Wznick
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 04/03/2021
Location: Black Summit Sale Facility, West of Powell, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Averages
90 Yearling Bulls Averaged $3965
30 Older Bulls Averaged $3300
2 Cow Dogs Averaged $6125
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 2: $ 21,000 to Cherithbrook Farm LLC, Okemos, MI – Southern Forecaster 6507D x GW Breakthru 045C
Lot 1: $ 10,500 to Barker Cattle Company, Elba, ID – NLC Cow Boss 160C x CCR Spartan 9124A
Lot 71: $ 6,500 to Daniel Freund, Bellville, OH – NLC Cow Boss 160C x GW Jackpot 027C
Lot 95: $ 6,500 to Pitchfork Ranch, Meeteetse, WY – Gibbs 7019E Bronco x TFS Due North 2659Z
Lot 43: $ 6,000 to Pitchfork Ranch, Meeteetse, WY – CCR Boulder 1339A x CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z
Comments
The Big Country Genetics & Guests bull sale offers a three-year foot, leg and semen guarantee! For hybrid vigor, this sale included SimAngus, Angus, and Simmental bulls, and had many half and full brothers for cattlemen seeking to raise consistent groups of calves. This sale consists of cattle from Big Country Genetics (Jimmy & ShayLe Stewart), X connected L (Ken & Jenny Stewart), Black Summit (Quin & Tracy LaFollette and Gavin & Kacee LaFollette), and Clarks Fork Angus & Simmental (Chris & Kelli Coombe).
Two Border Collie dogs showed their cattle handling abilities all morning, and then were auctioned off, with the new owners proud to take them home.
