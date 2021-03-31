TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 03/27/2021

Location: Whitman, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Ty Thompson

A full house at the Connealy Angus sale on March 27, 2021 in Whitman, Neb. Photo by Drew Feller



Averages

365 Older Angus Bulls averaged $10,425

71 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $9,066

436 Total Angus Bulls averaged $10,204

The Connealy Angus sale was held on March 27, 2021, in Whitman, Neb. Photo by Drew Feller



Comments

Top Bulls:

Lot 98 at $160,000 was Connealy Tahoe 870J, DOB: 11/06/19; SIRE: Tehama Tahoe B767; MGS: Connealy Legendary 644L. He sold to Select Sires of Plain City, OH and Benoit Angus of Esbon, KS.

Lot 192 at $130,000 was Connealy Finnegan 666N, DOB: 11/09/19; SIRE: Connealy Finnegan; MGS: Quaker Hill Rampage OA36. He sold to ABS Global of Deforest, WI.

Lot 126 at $75,000 was Connealy Homestead 85P, DOB: 11/7/19: SIRE: K C F Bennett Homestead; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. He sold to Select Sires of Plain City, OH; Deer Valley Farms of Fayetteville, KY; and Prairie View Farms of Gridley, IL.

Lot 139 at $64,000 was Connealy Copyright 7556, DOB: 12/08/19: SIRE: Connealy Copyright; MGS: Connealy Concord. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Company of Hanford, CA.

Lot 92 at $50,000 was Connealy Tahoe 863J, DOB: 11/23/19: SIRE: Tehama Tahoe B767; MGS: Connealy Legendary 644L. He sold to ABS Global of Deforest, WI.