Green Valley Cattle

TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 02/11/2021

Location: Atkinson, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting

Averages

102 Angus Bulls averaged $5,916

19 Open Angus Heifers averaged $7,289

Comments

Top Bulls:

Lot 4 at $14,000 was GVC Trailblazer 009H, DOB: 01/23/20; SIRE: Ferguson Trailblazer 239E; MGS: GAR Jeremiah. He sold to Bailey Patterson of Spearman, TX.

Lot 5 at $12,500 was GVC Trailblazer 071H, DOB: 02/25/20; SIRE: Ferguson Trailblazer 239E; MGS: Vintage Legacy 4409. He sold to Semex of Guelph, ON.

Lot 26 at $12,500 was GVC Growth Fund 038H, DOB: 02/14/20: SIRE: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: VAR Legend 5019. He sold to Semex of Guelph, ON.

Lot 68 at $12,500 was GVC Monumental 002H, DOB: 01/20/20: SIRE: EXAR Monumental 6056B; MGS: Vintage Legacy 4409. He sold to Semex of Guelph, ON.

Top Open Heifers:

Lot 121A at $25,000 was GVC Mile High H304, DOB: 09/13/20: SIRE: Poss Maverick; MGS: VAR Discovery 2240. She sold to Milky Way Dairy of Visalia, CA.

Lot 128 at $20,000 was GVC Pristine H008, DOB: 01/21/20: SIRE: EXAR Monumental 6056B; MGS: Vintage Legacy 4409. She sold to Soaring Eagle Ranch of Springfield, MO.