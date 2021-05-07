TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 04/24/2021

Location: Herring Sale Barn-North of Encampment, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

41 Angus Bulls Average $4323

21 Composite Bulls Average $4110

62 Total Bulls Averaged $4250

5 Broke Geldings Averaged $10,100

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 2 at $9,000, COMBINATION x MORGANS DIRECTION 233, 3/16/20, Sold to Price Cattle Ranch, Daniel, Wyoming

Lot 9 at $8500, HERRING HOBART 4 x MISSING LINK 9118, 3/15/20, Sold to Atkinson Ranch, Garrett, Wyoming

Lot 16 at $7,000, MOUNTAIN MAN x BLACK WATCH 8005 588, 4/11/20, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch LLC, Walden, Colorado

Lot 42 at $7,000, TIMBER LINE x HERRING LEGEND 38 469, 3/29/20, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch LLC, Walden, Colorado

Lot 70 at $7,000, BROKER x LEGEND ANGUS 039, 4/22/20, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch LLC, Walden Colorado

High Selling Ranch Horse

Lot 103 at $18,250, “Dingus”, 2013 AQHA Black Gelding, BRUNSON MONEY MAKER x BHR MATTS SKITTLES, Sold to Darrell Carmaletti, Craig, Colorado

Comments

Kal and Vickie Herring have a long history of raising High Altitude PAP and Performance Tested Angus and Black Composite Bulls and on April 24, 2021 they held the Herring Angus Ranch 19th Annual ‘High Country Bull & Horse Sale’ at the Herring Sale Barn, North of Encampment, Wyo. The bulls offered for sale have never lived below 7,300 feet and many are suited for heifers and are developed in a tough environment. Congratulations on a great sale!