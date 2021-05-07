Herring Angus Ranch 19th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 04/24/2021
Location: Herring Sale Barn-North of Encampment, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages
41 Angus Bulls Average $4323
21 Composite Bulls Average $4110
62 Total Bulls Averaged $4250
5 Broke Geldings Averaged $10,100
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
Lot 2 at $9,000, COMBINATION x MORGANS DIRECTION 233, 3/16/20, Sold to Price Cattle Ranch, Daniel, Wyoming
Lot 9 at $8500, HERRING HOBART 4 x MISSING LINK 9118, 3/15/20, Sold to Atkinson Ranch, Garrett, Wyoming
Lot 16 at $7,000, MOUNTAIN MAN x BLACK WATCH 8005 588, 4/11/20, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch LLC, Walden, Colorado
Lot 42 at $7,000, TIMBER LINE x HERRING LEGEND 38 469, 3/29/20, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch LLC, Walden, Colorado
Lot 70 at $7,000, BROKER x LEGEND ANGUS 039, 4/22/20, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch LLC, Walden Colorado
High Selling Ranch Horse
Lot 103 at $18,250, “Dingus”, 2013 AQHA Black Gelding, BRUNSON MONEY MAKER x BHR MATTS SKITTLES, Sold to Darrell Carmaletti, Craig, Colorado
Comments
Kal and Vickie Herring have a long history of raising High Altitude PAP and Performance Tested Angus and Black Composite Bulls and on April 24, 2021 they held the Herring Angus Ranch 19th Annual ‘High Country Bull & Horse Sale’ at the Herring Sale Barn, North of Encampment, Wyo. The bulls offered for sale have never lived below 7,300 feet and many are suited for heifers and are developed in a tough environment. Congratulations on a great sale!
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User