Jindra Angus sale

TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 02/10/2021

Location: Clarkson, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages

120 Angus Bulls averaged $5,814

37 Open Angus Heifers averaged $1,687

Comments

Lot 1 at $92,500 was Jindra Assurance, DOB: 05/31/2019; SIRE: Hoover No Doubt; MGS: Connealy Impression. He sold to R and R Farms of Nickerson, NE.

Lot 111 at $15,000 was Jindra Open Road 1170, DOB: 02/9/20; SIRE: Ferguson Trailblazer 239E; MGS: Jindra Double Vision. He sold to Macholan Angus of Linwood, NE.

Lot 91 at $13,500 was Jindra Allegance 180, DOB: 01/24/20: SIRE: LD Capitolist 316; MGS: Jindra Stout 356. He sold to Flying F Ranch of Driscoll, ND.

Lot 10 at $12,000 was Jindra Full Choke 1280, DOB: 02/11/20: SIRE: Hoover No Doubt; MGS: VAR Reserve 111. He sold to John Blohm of Reinbeck, IA.