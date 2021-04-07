TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 04/03/2021

Location: Mullen, NE

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

It was a 75 degree April day at Kraye Angus in Mullen, Neb.



Averages

108 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $6,064

Top Bulls:

Lot 11 at $106,000 was Kraye Quarterback JK 0179. DOB: 02/12/20: SIRE: S A V Quarterback 7933; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. He sold to High Point Genetics Osceola, IA; Green Cattle Company Bishop, GA; Baldridge-Tiedeman Angus North Platte, NE; Tyson Cox Purdum, NE; and Bennett Angus Farms Browning, MO.

Lot 20 at $18,000 was Kraye Abundance JK 0160. DOB: 02/10/20, SIRE: S A V Abundance 6117; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Green Cattle Company of Bishop, GA.

Lot 26 at $10,250 was Kraye Abundance JK 0143. DOB: 01/21/2019, SIRE: S A V Abundance 6117; MGS: KM Broken Bow 002. He sold to Nebraska.

Lot 12 at $9,750 was Kraye Abundance JK 0115. DOB: 02/7/20, SIRE: S A V Abundance 6117; MGS: Koupals B&B Identity. He sold to Nebraska.