Lucky 7 Angus Cowboy Bulls 22nd Annual Production Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 03/06/2021

Location: Riverton Livestock Auction-Riverton, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Warren Thompson & Barry Ellis

Averages

63 Yearling Bulls Average $7250

22 Fall Bulls Average $6898

270 Two-Year-Old Bulls Average $6130

355 Total Bulls Average $6376

Sale Highlights:

Lot 14 at $13,500, LUCKY 7 CONFIDENCE PLUS 024, DOB 2/17/21, #19927030, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS 804 x LUCKY 7 MILLICENT 8124, Sold to DeGrand Angus, Baker, Montana

Lot 103 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 991, DOB 4/10/19, #19620253, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 448 x LUCKY 7 GINGER CANDY 6146, Sold to 17 Bar Cattle, Tonopah, Nevada

Lot 94 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 CASH 968, DOB 1/30/19, #19620236, TM CASH 516 x LUCKY 7 QUEEN 7167, Sold to Brian Merriman, Albian , Idaho

Lot 21 at $12,000, LUCKY 7 CONFIDENCE PLUS 014, DOB 2/17/20, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS 804 x LUCKY 7 MISS BURGESS 8015, Sold to Larry Ulrich, Elgin, North Dakota

Lot 84 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 HOMESTEADER 9596, DOB 9/29/19, #19940081, LUCKY 7 HOMESTEADER 666 x LUCKY 7 BEAUTY 4016, Sold to Neil McQueary, Ruby Valley, Nevada

Comments

Rugged, powerful, feed efficient, PAP tested cattle and great customer service are few of many things that continue to bring customers back year after year to the Lucky 7 Angus “COWBOY BULLS!!!” Annual Production Sale, held every first Saturday of March, in Riverton, Wyo. The Jensen family has a long time reputation for creating cattle that are designed to help make their customers profitable. Congratulations on a great sale!