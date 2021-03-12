Lucky 7 Angus Cowboy Bulls 22nd Annual Production Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 03/06/2021
Location: Riverton Livestock Auction-Riverton, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Warren Thompson & Barry Ellis
Averages
63 Yearling Bulls Average $7250
22 Fall Bulls Average $6898
270 Two-Year-Old Bulls Average $6130
355 Total Bulls Average $6376
Sale Highlights:
Lot 14 at $13,500, LUCKY 7 CONFIDENCE PLUS 024, DOB 2/17/21, #19927030, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS 804 x LUCKY 7 MILLICENT 8124, Sold to DeGrand Angus, Baker, Montana
Lot 103 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 991, DOB 4/10/19, #19620253, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 448 x LUCKY 7 GINGER CANDY 6146, Sold to 17 Bar Cattle, Tonopah, Nevada
Lot 94 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 CASH 968, DOB 1/30/19, #19620236, TM CASH 516 x LUCKY 7 QUEEN 7167, Sold to Brian Merriman, Albian , Idaho
Lot 21 at $12,000, LUCKY 7 CONFIDENCE PLUS 014, DOB 2/17/20, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS 804 x LUCKY 7 MISS BURGESS 8015, Sold to Larry Ulrich, Elgin, North Dakota
Lot 84 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 HOMESTEADER 9596, DOB 9/29/19, #19940081, LUCKY 7 HOMESTEADER 666 x LUCKY 7 BEAUTY 4016, Sold to Neil McQueary, Ruby Valley, Nevada
Comments
Rugged, powerful, feed efficient, PAP tested cattle and great customer service are few of many things that continue to bring customers back year after year to the Lucky 7 Angus “COWBOY BULLS!!!” Annual Production Sale, held every first Saturday of March, in Riverton, Wyo. The Jensen family has a long time reputation for creating cattle that are designed to help make their customers profitable. Congratulations on a great sale!
