McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Spring Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 04/08/2021

Location: Torrington Livestock Market-Torrington, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus

Averages

44 Angus Bulls Averaged $4540

32 Hereford Bulls Averaged $3672

76 Total Bulls Averaged $4175

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 28 at $8,000, MC FLAT TOP 11H, DOB 2/24/20, AAA#19862977, WERNER FLAT TOP 4136 x MC BLACKBIRD 179F, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 27 at $8,000, MC COMPOUND 23H, DOB 2/29/20, AAA#19862981, SPRING COVE COMPOUND 12E x MC ELLA 102E, Sold to Larson Farms & Feeding LLC, Gill, Colorado

Lot 31 at $7500, MC RAINFALL 37H, DOB 3/3/30, AAA#19862983, SAV RAINFALL 6846 x MC BLACKBIRD 75E, Sold to Laurie Mills, Casper, Wyoming

Lot 1 at $7,000, MC FULL FORCE G44 DTM, DOB 9/17/19, AAA#19814203, YON FULL FORCE C398 x CHERRY CRK DIANNA B375, Sold to Larson Farms & Feeding LLC, Gill, Colorado

Lot 40 at $7,000, MC FLAT TOP 76H, DOB 3/11/20, AAA#19862995, WERNER FLAT TOP 4136 x MC MITTY BLOSSOM 186Z, Sold to Larson Farms & Feeding LLC, Gill, Colorado

Lot 56 at $6250, MC TORQUE 38H, DOB 3/3/20, AHA#44190821, HUTH FTF TORQUE COO2 x MC BETTY LOU 165E, Sold to Bedtick Ranch, Douglas, Wyoming

Comments

Excellent warm spring weather was on hand Thursday, April 8, 2021, for the Annual McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Spring Bull Sale, held at Torrington Livestock Market-Torrington, Wyo. A powerful set of both yearling and age advantage Angus and Hereford bulls were offered to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!