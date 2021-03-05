Ostrand Angus 21st Annual Bull Sale
Ostrand Angus family ahead of the 21st annual bull sale. Photo by Drew Feller
TFP Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: 02/17/2021
Location: Sargent, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages
136 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $6,186
41 Open Angus Heifers averaged $2,000
Comments
Top Bulls:
Lot 62 at $16,500 was OA Hard Rock 110, DOB: 12/23/19; SIRE: Connealy Hard Rock 6621; MGS: Bushs Easy Decision 98. He sold to Flag Ranch of Scottsbluff, NE.
Lot 29 at $14,000 was OA Fortune 590, DOB: 01/08/20; SIRE: Connealy Fortune 752L; MGS: Connealy Consensus 0728. He sold to Bart Deterding of Cambridge, NE.
Lot 48 at $14,000 was OA Entice 140, DOB: 12/25/19: SIRE: Mogck Entice; MGS: SAV Pedigree 4834. He sold to Mart McNutt of Sutherland, NE.
Lot 21 at $14,000 was OA Blackhawk 1000, DOB: 01/14/20: SIRE: Connealy Blackhawk 6198; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Kathol Farms of Hartington, NE.
Lot 78 at $13,000 was OA Black Magic 990, DOB: 01/14/20: SIRE: Byergo Black Magic 3348; MGS: SA High Definition 912. He sold to Mart McNutt of Sutherland, NE.
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 159 at $3,800 was OA Lassie 1170, DOB: 01/19/20: SIRE: Connealy Spur; MGS: Connealy In Focus 4955. She sold to TD Angus of North Platte, NE.
