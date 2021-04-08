Pieper Red Angus

TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 04/02/2021

Location: Hays Springs, NE

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages

7 Herd Sires Averaged $59,500

145 Yearling Red Angus Bulls Averaged $7,614

34 Fall Calving Red Angus Bred Cows Averaged $2,221

35 Red Angus Open Heifers Averaged $2,073

251 Commercial Red Angus Replacement Heifers Averaged $1,375

Herd Sires:

Lot 1 at $150,000 was PIE Captain 057, DOB: 1/29/2020; SIRE: PIE Quarterback 789; MGS: 9 Mile Franchise 6305.

He sold to Hansine Ranch, Travis Shaffer Pierre, SD; Iron Triangle Ranch, John Day, OR & Jacobson Red Angus, Gary & Val Jacobson, Hitterdal, MN.

Lot 2 at $77,500 was PIE Commander 0100, DOB: 2/5/2020; SIRE: PIE Quarterback 789; MGS: Spur Franchise Of Garton.

He sold to Berwald Red Angus, Austin Berwald, Toronto, SD; C-Bar Red Angus, Steve & Cynthia Maier, Brownell, KS & Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Clint Witherspoon, Iowa Park, TX.

Lot 3 at $60,000 was PIE Heisman 028; DOB: 1/24/2020; SIRE: PIE Quarterback 789; MGS: 9 Mile Franchise 6305.

He sold to J6 Farms, Gibbon, NE.

Lot 39 at $40,000 was PIE Quarterback 0814, DOB: 1/24/2020; SIRE: PIE Quarterback 789; MGS: Spur Franchise Of Garton. He sold to Wilbar Red Angus, Bryan & Tracey Wilms Wundern, SK.

Lot 5 at $35,000 was PIE Draft Pick 063, DOB: 1/31/2020; SIRE: PIE Quarterback 789; MGS: Brown CRSB Redeemed B5332. He sold to Jack Owen , Alzada, MT.

Lot 6 at $27,000 was PIE Honor 016, DOB: 1/22/2020; SIRE: PIE Quarterback 789; MGS: Andras Fusion R236.

He sold to Barenthesen/Bullinger Red Angus, Powers Lake, ND.

Lot 10 at $27,000 was PIE Enforce 022, DOB: 1/24/2020; 9 Mile Franchise 6305; MGS: Bieber High Roller C553.

He sold to Blaine & Kristina Hagler, Arnold, NE.

Top Fall Bred Cow:

Lot 159 at $7,500 was PIE Rasberry 6027, DOB: 3/22/2016; SIRE: LSF Saga 1040Y; Bred to PIE Insight 971, due 9/15/21 with a bull calf. She sold to Jake Eickoff, Falls City, NE.

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 193 at $4,250 was PIE Logan 0447, DOB: 3/12/2020; SIRE: Crump Complete 7785. She sold to Kassi Jones, Bladen NE.