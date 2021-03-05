Poppe Cattle Company 16th Annual Production Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 02/28/2021

Location: BD Bar & Restaurant, Fallon, Montana

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages

73 SIMM-ANGUS BLACK COMPOSITE Bulls Average $4510

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 11 at $7750, TOTAL ACCESS 5115H, DOB 3/15/20, 5/8 Angus 3/8 Simmental, PCC TOTAL PACKAGE x PCC D25, sold to Alkali Inc., Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 1 at $7500, PCC PAYWEIGHT 5139H, DOB 3/21/20, 5/8 Angus 16% Sim 21% Gelb, PCC BOOT CAMP x PCC C260, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado

Lot 6 at $7250, PCC COWBOY CUT, DOB 3/22/20, 1/2 ANGUS 1/2 SIMM, COWBOY CUT 5048 x PCC B81, Sold to Owl Mountain Ranch, Rand, Colorado

Lot 17 at $6750, PCC BIG BOY, DOB 3/19/20, 5/8 Angus 16% Simm 21% Gelb, PCC BOOT CAMP x PCC C213, Sold to Brown Ranch, Powderville, Montana

Lot 27 at $6750, PCC HOME TOWN, DOB 3/22/20, 5/8 Angus 21% Simm 21% Gelb, PCC TOTAL PACKAGE x PCC D1275, Sold to P Diamond Livestock, Rand, Colorado

Comments

The Poppe Family have been developing bulls for the beef industry for 28 years and on Sunday Feb. 28, 2021, they held the 16th Annual Poppe Cattle Company Production Sale at the BD Bar in Fallon, Mont. The cattle were on display prior to the sale and buyers were given plenty of time to inspect and also served appetizers, a steak dinner and refreshments after the sale. Congratulations on a great sale!