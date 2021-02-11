Poss Angus

TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 02/05/2021

Location: Scotia, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting

Averages

1 Angus Elite Herd Sire $900,000

178 Angus Bulls averaged $6,056

Comments

Top Bulls:

Lot 1 at $900,000 was Poss Deadwood, DOB: 09/05/19; SIRE: Poss Maverick; MGS: Poss Easy Impact 0119. He sold to TK Cattle Company of Menard, TK.

Lot 68 at $62,000 was Poss Reno 0659, DOB: 02/4/20; SIRE: Spring Cove Reno 4021; MGS: Connealy Power Play. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Company of Hanford, CA.

Lot 19 at $20,000 was Poss Confidence Plus 0603, DOB: 01/12/20: SIRE: Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: Poss Easy Impact 0119. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Company of Hanford, CA.

Lot 171 at $18,000 was Poss Alternative 0546, DOB: 03/01/20: SIRE: Baldridge Alternative E125; MGS: Haynes Outright 452. He sold to Lundgren Angus Ranch of Gove, KS.

Lot 128 at $17,000 was Poss Achievement 017, DOB: 01/27/20: SIRE: Poss Achievement; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. He sold to Peak Dot Ranch of Wood Mountain, SK and Semex of Guelph, ON.