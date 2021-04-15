Sellman Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 04/09/2021

Location: Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, NE

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages

106 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,492

16 Two Year Old Angus Bulls avg. $7,125

8 Yearling Hereford Bulls avg. $4,750

3 Yearling Hybrid Simmental Bulls avg. $4,750

Comments

There was a full house of perspective buyers, neighbors and friends at Crawford Livestock Market for the Sellman Ranch Annual Production bull sale. There was a very uniform set of bulls in the sale. The Sellman family brought a very uniform set of bulls to town for the sale. Bulls with muscle shape, excellent carcass qualities and EPDs. Bulls with a future that will make improvements in your calf crop.

Boone Huffman, Chadron, Neb., selected several Sellman Ranch bulls. Photo by Scott Dirk



Top Selling lots include:

Lot 41, SR Accomplishment 0203, 3/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x Connealy Mentor 4199-939 to Bruce Murdoch, Hot Springs, SD for $16,500.

Lot 136, SR Colonel 9146, 2/19 son of Baldridge Colonel x Connealy Mentor 4199-939 to Jim Skavdahl, Marsland, NE for $14,500.

Lot 137, SR Crossfire 9168, 3/19 son of EXEC Mr. Crossfire 6P01 x S.Point Hoover Dam Z060 to Kyle Dougherty, Alliance, NE for $10,000.

Lot 129, SR Fate 9073, 2/19 son of SydGen Fate 2800 x Sitz Upward 307R to TJ Manning, Marsland, NE for $9,500.

Lot 34, SR Accomplishment 0018, 2/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x JMB Traction 292 to Rod Nelson, Lusk, WY at $8750.