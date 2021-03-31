Smith Angus Ranch
Cameron Smith giving opening comments ahead of the sale. Photo by Drew Feller
By Drew Feller
TFP Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: 03/26/2021
Location: Bassett, NE
Auctioneer: Seth Weisharr
Averages
77 Angus Bulls averaged $4,740
Top Bulls:
Lot 25 at $10,000 was Smith Cowboy Tuff M169, DOB: 4/7/2020; SIRE: Smith Cowboy Up J59; MGS: Smith Windy F84. He sold to Nebraska.
Lot 29 at $9,500 was Smith Cowboy Up K81 M127, DOB: 03/31/20; SIRE: Smith Cowboy Up; MGS: SAV Mustang 9134. He sold to Nebraska.
Lot 65 at $9,500 was Smith Treasure 58L, DOB: 08/26/19: SIRE: MGR Treasure; MGS: Connealy Final Product. He sold to Nebraska.
