TFP Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: 02/04/2021

Location: at the Ranch Grace City, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Arleen and Tony Fettig at the Topp Angus Annual Bull and Female Sale in Grace City, N.D.



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages

66 Fall Bulls average $5,602

41 Yearling Bulls average $4,628

107 Bulls average $5,229

19 Fall Bred Heifers average $2,697

24 Registered Open Heifers average $2,543

65 Commercial Open Heifers average $1,147

100 Commercial Bred Heifers average $1,800

Frank Kenzy and Dave Taggert at the Topp Angus Annual Bull and Female Sale.



TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 2. $15,000, Topp Skol 9732, Dob 8- 4, 2019, Reg 19737064, SS Niagara Z29 x Topp Ruby 5354 sold to North Bench Livestock, Richland, MT

Lot 3. $14,500, Topp Lincoln 9789, Dob 8- 10, 2019, Reg, 19737084, SS Niagara Z29 x Topp Barbara 5011, sold to Anderson Angus Ranch, Chaffee, ND

Lot 72. $11,000, Topp Integrity 0131, 1-9, 2020, Reg, 19825016, Sitz Drive 625F x Topp Ruby, 6182 sold to Harding Angus Ranch, Tolna, ND

Lot 7. $9,500, Topp Niagara 9816, 8- 16, 2019, Reg, 19737095, SS Niagara Z29 x Topp Ruby 5346 sold to , Magill Farms Inc., Verona, ND

Lot 1. $9,500, Topp Empire 9752, 8- 6, 2019, Reg 19737070, SS Niagara Z29 x TA barbara 3743, sold to Magill Farms Inc., Verona, ND

Comments

Topp Angus had the barn full of repeat and new customers to view a great set of bulls and females