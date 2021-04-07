TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 03/17/2021

Location: Bartlett, NE

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

The Wagonhammer Ranch sale was held on March 17 in Bartlett, Neb. Photo by Drew Feller



Averages

44 Older Angus Bulls averaged $4,687

102 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $5,166

16 Open Yearling Angus Heifers averaged $2,418

Top Bulls:

Lot 1 at $14,500 was WAR Warwagon H191. DOB: 02/20/20: SIRE: WAR Pywt’s Warwagon D502; MGS: Connealy Rampart. He sold to Booth Family Angus of Torrington, WY.

Lot 52 at $14,000 was WAR Powerpoint H350. DOB: 03/15/20, SIRE: S Powerpoint WS 5503; MGS: PA Power Tool 9108. He sold to Linz Heritage Angus of Crown Point, IN.

Lot 76 at $13,000 was WAR Bullet Proof H175. DOB: 02/18/2019, SIRE: WAR Bullet Proof C375; MGS: Connealy Arsenal 2174. He sold to Hoos Cow Angus of Rushville, NE.

Lot 19 at $11,000 was WAR Exchange Rate H041. DOB: 02/7/20, SIRE: Styles Exchange Rate V661; MGS: HF Patriot 38A. He sold to Hall Stock Farm of Berthold, NE.