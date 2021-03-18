TFP Rep: Dennis Ginkins

Date of Sale: 03/13/2021

Location: at the Ranch, Kearney, Missouri

Larry and Krista Dybdal attended the Wright Charolais 14th Annual Bull Sale at the ranch in Kearney, Mo. Photo by Dennis Ginkins



Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Sales Manager: Hubert Cattle Sales

Averages:

65 Fall Yearling Bulls $6,785

68 Spring Yearling Bulls $5,388

133 Lots $6,068

Sale Highlights

Lot 114 at $25,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Rampage 9514 P, 9-2-19, by CCC WC Redemption 7143 Pld ET. To John Baugher, Parsons, Kan.; Brad Haun, Parsons, Kan. (1/2 interest, choice of possession.)

Lot 103 at $19,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Locked Down 9812 P ET, 9-2-19, by ACE-ORR Lock N Load 243 P. To Mineral Creek Cattle, Monmouth, Iowa. (1/2 interest, spring possession.)

Lot 115 at $16,000 – Spring Yearling Bull. WC Turning Point 0123 P ET, 2-3-20, by PVF Ridge 7142. To Steve Smith Country Charolais, Tontitown, Ark. (1/2 interest, choice of possession.)

Lot 84 at $16,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC NS SCF Freightliner 9843PET, 9-6-19, by CCC WC Redemption 7143 Pld ET. To Greer Charolais, Shelbyville, Texas. (2/3 interest, full possession.)

Lot 31 at $15,500 – Spring Yearling Bull. WC WGB CC Out Gain 007 P ET, 1-6-20, by BOY Outlier 812 ET Pld. To Kerry Nielson, Ephraim, Utah. (2/3 interest, full possession.)

Lot 87 at $14,000 – Fall Yearling Bull. WC Tactical 9545 P, 9-6-19, by ACE-ORR Lock N Load 243 P. To Sandmeier Charolais, Bowdle, S.D. (2/3 interest, full possession

Danny and Brenda Mellon and Mark Pikering attended the Wright Charolais 14th Annual Bull Sale on March 13 in Kearney, Mo. Photo by Dennis Ginkins



Comments

Wright Charolais filled the seats with many Repeat and New Buyers of the sale facility to bid on a Great set of Bulls.