ZumBrunnen Angus ’Practical Performance By Design’ Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 03/30/2021

Location: ZumBrunnen Ranch-Lusk, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting

Averages

74 Bulls Averaged $4145

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 2 at $15,000, ZA HONOR GUARD H299, DOB 3/4/20, #19810331, PA VALOR 201 x MCKELLAR ENLASS BREETA 4151, Sold to Grimmius Cattle, Hanford, California

Lot 1 at $10,000, ZA ELK XPAND 9802, DOB 9/14/19, #19607430, BALDRIDGE XPAND X 743 x SCC BLACKCAP 6224-7127, Sold to Linz Heritage Angus, Crown Point Indiana

Lot 9 at $9,000, ZA HONOR GUARD H301, DOB 3/4/20, #19911976, PA VALOR 201 x ZA BLACKCAP MARY B1001, Sold to Brian Palm, Mitchell, Nebraska

Lot 28 at $7,000, ZA COLONEL H348, DOB 3/20/20, #19775606, RRR-7 OAKS COLOEL R0947 x ZA PRINCESS VALLEY B6005, Sold to Tammy Littrel, Chadron, Nebraska

Lot 23 at $6500, ZA HONOR GUARD H357, DOB 3/22/20, #19932811, SCC VALOR 201-6180 x ZA PRICE TEN B7152, Sold to Brian Palm, Mitchell, Nebraska

Comments

After postponing the original sale date 3/13/2021, due to winter weather, ZumBrunnen Angus held the Annual “Practical Performance By Design” Bull Sale, at the Ranch outside of Lusk, Wyo., March 30, 2021. A large crowd of both repeat and new customers were on hand for the opportunity to purchase cattle from the reputation program. Congratulations on a great sale !