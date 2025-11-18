1/5 Fall Bull Sale, Hoffman Ranch & Stellpflug Cattle Co.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Jason Hoffman talking about their program before the sale.

SaleReport-RFP-112425

TFP Rep: Jaramie McLean

Date of Sale: 11/13/2025

Location: Hoffman Sale Facility, Thedford, Neb.

Auctioneer: Rick Machado

Averages:

96 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $17,438

45 18-month-old Hereford Bulls Averaged $12,611

1 Ranch Horse Averaged $19,000

250 Commercial Bred Heifers Averaged $5,548

Comments:

It was a beautiful day in Thedford, Neb., on Nov. 13. Long, deep and thick were the bulls offered from the Hoffman Ranch and Stellpflug Cattle Company. The genetic power and look of the bulls that these two ranches have strived so hard to get, showed. The big crowd that showed up to buy bulls made it a fantastic sale. Congratulations.

Sale details – top lots, buyer info, etc.

Top Fall Yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 28; Hoffman Top Gun 4740 sold for $300,000 to ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas; Birth: 8/6/24; Reg # 21153933; Sire: Schiefelbein Top Gun 522; Dam: Hoffman Everelda 1752

Lot 40; Stellpflug Top Gun 4822 sold for $50,000 to Elwood Ranches, Montague, Calif., and Rancho Casino, Purdum, Neb.; Birth: 8/12/24; Reg # 21095363; Sire: Schiefelbein Top Gun 522; Dam: Hoffman 3210 Rita Lady 0256

Lot 70; Stellpflug Teton 4712 sold for $40,000 to Parker Cattle Co., Malad, Idaho; Birth: 9/20/24; Reg # 21314023; Sire: Long Teton 107; Dam: HA Rito Lady 3839

Lot 71; Stellpflug Teton 4704 sold for $30,000 to Cover Cattle, Ashby, Neb.; Birth: 9/13/24; Reg # 21314018; Sire: Long Teton 107; Dam: HA Rito Lady 3839

Top 18-Month-Old Hereford Bulls:

Lot 122; BAR JZ Venture 226M sold for $20,500 to Stellpflug Cattle Co. LLC, Glenrock, Wyo.; Birth: 5/24/24; Reg # 44585719; Sire: RV Valor 9444G ET; Dam: BAR JZ Hanna 087B

Lot 106; Hoffman Arlo 4284 sold for $16,500 to Finney Brothers, Anselmo, Neb; Birth: 2/25/24; Reg # P-44585242; Sire: C Arlo 2135 ET; Dam: K&B Milly 071H

Lot 125; Stellpflug New Standard 4706 ET sold for $16,500 to M & L Land & Cattle, Gothenburg, Neb; Birth: 3/24/24; Reg # 44597930; Sire: Birdwell New Standard 2912; Dam: RMB 4013 Southern Bell 319F ET

Lot 123; Hoffman Houston 4325 sold for $16,000 to Finney Brothers, Anselmo, Neb.; Birth: 4/1/24; Reg # P-44586553; Sire: SHF Houston D287 H086

Top Ranch Horse:

Lot 150; ZT Sal Fuzz N Fast sold for $19,000 to Irwin, Susie, Alexander, N.D.; Cosigned by Ty and Joel Harris; 2015 Gelding; Reg # 5705206; Sire: PC Oaks Sal; Dam: HLC Sanwood Quill