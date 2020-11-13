Unique Gifts for Farmers and Ranchers

Description

Livestock Organization Cooler Systems







2, 3 and 4 Holster Dual Compartment, Color-Coded Livestock Vaccination/ Medication Organization Cooler Systems AND 2 and 3 Holster Fishing Coolers

Cross Five Cattle Coolers 3491 Whitewood Service Road, Suite A

Sturgis, SD 57785 https://crossfivecoolers.com/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

Special Holiday Mixes

Pictured – Creamy White Chicken Chili Soup Mix, Soft Gingersnaps Cookie Mix, and Double Fudge Brownie Mix







The perfect gift for anyone on your list!

Warm Hugs mixes are made in Greeley, Colorado – wrapped and ready for giving! Come see MORE of our holiday packaging starting at $9.99

Warm Hugs 809 10th St, Greeley CO 970-353-3447 ☑ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

Western Apparel







Footwear, Men, Women and Children’s apparel. We carry CINCH, Cruel, Panhandle, Cowgirl Tuff, Rock and Roll Cowboy, Rock and Roll Cowgirl, Corral Boots, Kimes Ranch, Hooey and others.

Cowboys Too! Western Wear 506 State Street

Belle Fourche, SD (605) 892-9089 https://www.cowboystoo.com/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

“Rusty’s Reading Remuda” Children’s Book Series







The Rusty’s Remuda Children’s Book Series features Rusty the Ranch Horse, Thunder the Smallest War Horse, Delgado the Donkey, and Gunner the All-Around Horse. Each tale teaches life lessons we have learned from the many horses we love. There are many more tales to come as we never stop learning! The Rusty’s Remuda Children’s Book Series is created in Wyoming by a mother and daughter team.

Author Mary Fichtner,

Illustrator Rozlyn Fichtner https://www.rustysremuda.com/ ☐ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

Carhartt Clothing and Cold Weather Accessories







Don’t forget that we’re Northern Colorado’s local Carhartt and Redwing dealer. We’ve got overalls, hoodies, coats, steel-toe boots, hats, gloves and everything else you need to stay warm this winter; especially when you’re out on the job! Come on in today!

Johnstown Clothing & Embroidery 18 S Parish Ave

Johnstown, CO 80534 (970) 587-4502 ☑ In-Person Shopping

☐ Online Shopping

Livestock, Horse and Equipment Trailers







Pinnacle Trailer Sales offers quality livestock, horse and equipment trailers to the Front Range region of Colorado. Conveniently located at the Producers Livestock Sale Barn on Hwy 85 in Greeley CO, Pinnacle Trailer Sales is situated in the heart of Weld County’s agricultural hub. We are an authorized dealer for several outstanding brands that have been in the trailer industry for decades such as Elite Trailers and Big Bend Trailers.







Pinnacle Trailer Sales 711 O Street, Suite C

Greeley, CO Sales : 970-352-5899

Service : 970-939-0323 http://www.pinnacletrailersales.com/ ☑ In-Person Shopping

☑ Online Shopping

“North of the Platte, South of the Niobrara”







North of the Platte, South of the Niobrara, a unique and humorous exploration of the Nebraska Sand Hills, touches on Ted Turner’s bison operation, an unscheduled plane crash, the region’s iconic rivers, aging bull riders and the work and careers of scientists who devoted their lives to solving the mysteries of the region.





