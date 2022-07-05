103rd Annual Cody Stampede crowns new champions

CODY, Wyo. — Nobody could have been any happier about winning the Cody Stampede than bareback rider Cole Reiner.

He grew up just across the Big Horn Mountains in Buffalo, Wyo., and has dreamed of winning the Cody Stampede since he became a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2019. In those three years, he has chalked up a lot of different rodeo wins, qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo twice and now can add the Cody Stampede to his rodeo resume.

Reiner planned his Fourth of July rodeo run around a trip to Cody and competed here on the final day of what is known on the rodeo circuit as Cowboy Christmas. It paid off in a big way when he scored 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Southern Star. That was the highest bareback ride of the four-day rodeo and netted him $8,460. Before the Cody Stampede started, he was fourth in the world standings. The money he won here will keep him close to the top and help him secure a trip to Las Vegas in December to compete at rodeo’s championships for a third time.

Steer wrestler Kyle Irwin from Robertsdale, Ala., also competed here on the Fourth and got a portion of the win. His good friend Tyler Pearson was at the Cody Stampede earlier in the week and stopped the clock in 3.4 seconds giving the rest of the field a time to shoot for. Irwin nailed it on the final day of the rodeo and tied with Pearson. They each won $6,376, which Irwin is badly in need of to get him among the top 15 in the world standings. He was outside of that at 23rd place.

Kyle Irwin from Robertsdale, Ala., tied for the win in the steer wrestling with a 3.4-second run. This is the second time that Irwin has won a title here. He was also the champion in 2017. Cody Stampede photo by Jason Koperski



He’s been in this position before and rallied to qualify for the NFR. He also won the big check here in 2017. That gave him a boost and helped him qualify for his third NFR. This year he is hoping to keep going and make it to the championships for a sixth time.

The big winner here was barrel racer Leslie Smalygo from Skiatook, Okla. The barrel racer had a blazing-fast run at the first performance of the rodeo and her time held through over 100 additional barrel racers. Smalygo stopped the clock in 17.04 seconds to win $10,148.

Smalygo started her Cowboy Christmas run in 35th place. With the money she won here and added at other rodeos, she will be inching towards the top 15 and could be headed to her first NFR. Her success came aboard her gelding “Gus” Justaheartbeattafame.

Team ropers Coleman Proctor from Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin from Tatum, N.M., got the win with a 4.3 second run. It netted each of them $5,743. Riley Pruitt had the fastest time in tie-down roping at 7.7 seconds to win $8,178.

There was a tie for the second consecutive year for the saddle bronc riding title. This year, it was Milford, Utah’s Spencer Wright and Zeke Thurston from Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, that were at the top. They each scored 87.5 points. Wright rode on the third and Thurston was here on the Fourth of July. They each earned $7,324 for the win.

Brady Portenier had a night off on the second of July. He used it to relax, enjoy some bull riding camaraderie and get ready to ride the next night. It paid off with a 92.5 point effort to earn $8,432.

The breakaway roping championship went to Taylor Hanchey who has competed here in the barrel racing in the past. Last year she qualified for the National Finals Breakaway Roping and became the first woman to compete in that event that had also competed at the NFR in the barrel racing. Her roping skills came into play at Stampede Park where she stopped the clock in 2.3 seconds to earn $4,286.

The total payoff at the 103rd Cody Stampede was over $350,000. Competition continues July 5th with steer roping and at 8 p.m. the Cody Nite Rodeo will start back again.

103rd Cody Stampede Champions

Bareback Riding, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 88.5 points, $8,460

Steer Wrestling, (tie) Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., and

Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., 3.4 seconds, $6,376 each.

Team Roping, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.3 seconds, $5,743

Saddle Bronc Riding, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah and

Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 87.5 points, $7,324 each.

Breakaway Roping, Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 2.3 seconds, $4,286

Tie-Down Roping, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.7 seconds, $8,178

Barrel Racing, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.04 $10,148

Bull Riding, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 92.5, $8,432

The following are results from the 103rd Cody Stampede, Monday, July 4, 2022

Fourth Performance —

Bareback riding: (three rides) 1, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Southern Star. 2, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 88. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 85.5.

Steer wrestling: 1, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 3.4 seconds. 2, Paul Melvin, Paradise, Texas, 4.7. 3, Ryan Nettle, Goldthwaite, Texas, 5.0. 4, Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 5.3.

Team roping: 1, Clint Summers, Lake city, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 5.3 seconds. 2, Curry Kirchner, Ames, Okla., and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 5.4. 3, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 9.6. 4, Jay Tittel, Pueblo, Colo., and Cole Cooper, Montrose, Colo., 15.1.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town. 2, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowood, Alberta, 85. 3, Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, 83.5. 4, Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 81.

Breakaway roping: 1, Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.5. seconds. 2, Aspen Miller, Santa Fe, Texas, 2.7. 3, Coralee Spratt, Shoshoni, Wyo., 2.8. 4, Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 3.0.

Tie-down roping: (three times) 1, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 7.9 seconds. 2, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 9.8. 3, Slade Wood, New Ulm, Texas, 19.4.

Barrel Racing: 1, Hallie Fulton, Miller, S.D., 17.46 seconds. 2, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, Texas, 17.49. Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 17.54. 4, Steely Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 17.69.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Tyler Ray Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gladiator’s Hammer. 2, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 78.

Money earners —

Bareback riding: 1, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Southern Star, $8,460. 2, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 88, $6,466. 3, (tie) Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, Confused and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 86.5 and $3,948 each. 5, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 85.5, $1,974. 6, , Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84, $1,410. 7, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82.5, $1,128. 8, Guage McBride, Kearney, Neb., 82, $846.

Steer wrestling: 1, (tie) Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., and Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 3.4 seconds and $6,376 each. 3, Jason Thomas, Bentonville, Ark., 3.6, $5,465. 4, (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., and Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 3.7, $4,327. 6, (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho and Jacob Edler, Alva, Okla., 3.8, $3,416. 8, (tie) Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., and Tyke Kipp, Lordsburg, N.M., 4.0, $2,505. 10, Remey Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.1, $1,822. 11, (tie) Jace Melvin, Paradise, Texas; Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D.; Dylan Schroeder, Waller, Texas; and Trell Etbauter, Goodwell, okla.; 4.3, $1,139. 15, (tie) Riley Riess, Manning, N.D., and Conner McKell, Springville, Utah, 4.4, $228.

Team Roping: 1, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.3 seconds, $5,749 per man. 2, (tie) Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; 4.4, $5,081. 4, Pedro Egurrola, Florence, Ariz., and J.C. Flake, Laramie, Wyo., 4.5, $4,418. 5, Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas, and Chad Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 4.6, $3,976. 6, (tie) Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D.; and Kolton Schmidt, Barrwood, Alberta and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; 4.7, $3,314. 8, (tie) Tanner James, Porterville, Calif., and Max Kurrler, American Falls, Idaho; and Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 4.8, $2,540. 10, (tie) Coy Rahlmann, Elsinore, Mo., and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill.; and Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo.; 5.0, $1,988. 12, Jesse Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., and Riley Pedro, Honolulu, Hawaii, 5.1, $1,546. 13, (tie) Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore., and Cullen Teller, Ault, colo.; Clint Summres, Lake City, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas; Cutter Machado, Santa Maria, Calif., and Dalton Pearce, San Luis Obispo, Calif.; 5.3, $884 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Mont., on Frontier Rodeo’s Yellowstone and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town, 87.5 points and $7,324 each. 23 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 86, $4,698. 4, (tie) Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., and Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 85, $2,487. 6, Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyoming, 84.5, $1,382. 7, (tie) Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, and Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 84 and $967.

Breakaway roping: 1, Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 2.3 seconds, $4,286. 2, Charity Hoar, Pine Bluff, Wyo., 2.4, $3,429. 3, (tie) Sarah Verhelst, Pryor, Mont., Josie Conner, Iowa, La., and Cheyenne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 2.5 seconds and $2,215 each. 6, (tie) Zoie Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, and Sawyer, Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 2.6, $1,179. 8, (tie) Aspen Miller, Santa Fe, Texas; Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, Texas; and Bailey Bates, Tohatchi, N.M.; 2.7 and $857. 11, (tie) Coralee Spratt, Shoshoni, Wyo.; Amanda Mader, Buffalo, Wyo.; and Sammy Taylor, Neola, Utah; 2.8, $536. 14, (tie) Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., and Carly Christian, Choteau, Mont., 2.9, $267.

Tie-down roping: 1, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.7 seconds, $8,178. 2, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alblerta, 7.9, $7,088. 3, Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 8.6, $6,542. 4, Tuf Case Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.8, $5,452. 5, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 9.0, $4,907. 5, Wyatt Muggli, Wayne, Okla., 9.1, $4,362. 7, J.D. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, Okla., 9.2Tee, , $3,816. 8, Michael Otero, Millsap, Texas, 9.3, $3,271. 9, (tie) Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont.; J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif.; and Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alberta, 9.6, $2,272. 12, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 9.8, $1,636. 13, (tie) Dakota Felton, Mountain Home, Texas, and Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 10.0, $954. 15, Hunter Reaume, Meeteetse, Wyo., 10.1, $545.

Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.04, $10,148. 2, Kylee Scribner, Azle, Texas, 17.08, $8,119. 3, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 17.09, $6,596. 4, Londyn Ross, Bluff Dale, Texas, 17.14, $5,074. 5, Bryanna Haluptzok, Tennstrike, Minn., 17.20, $4,059. 6. ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.24, $3,044. 7, (tie) Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas, and Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.25, and $2,410. 9, Taylor Arakelian, Clovis, Calif., 17.27, $2,030. 10, (tie) Nicole Driggers, Stephenville, Texas, and Sadie Wolaver, Weatherford, Okla., 17.28, $1,649. 12, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 17.30, $1,269. 13, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.31, $1,015. 14, Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 17.35, $761. 15, Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.36, $507.

Bull Riding: 1, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 92.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Glory Days, $8,432. 2, Tyler Ray Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 87.5, $6,464. 3, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 87, $4,778. 4, (tie) Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, and Trey Benton III, Richards, Texas, 86 and $2,530 each. 6, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 84, $1,405. 7, Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 81.5, $1,124. 8, Jace Tosclair, Chauvin, La., 79, $843.