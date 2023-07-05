104th Cody Stampede Rodeo closes with a bang

Stetson Wright scored 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s bull named Pokerface to win the bull riding at the 104th edition of the Cody Stampede. Wright also placed in the saddle bronc riding taking over $13,000 out of Stamped Park on July 4th. PRCA photo by Hailey Rae

Stetson-RFP-071023

CODY, Wyo. — In spite of mud, a unseasonably cool temperatures, the final performance of this year’s Cody Stamped Rodeo offered plenty of excitement, or maybe it was because of the mud.

Cowboys and cowgirls had plenty to clean up after making an appearance at Stampede Park on the Fourth of July and some of them did it with a big smile on their face. At the top of that list is Stetson Wright from Milford, Utah.

The four-time world champion all-around cowboy showed fans here just why he has earned that title. He competed in the saddle bronc riding and placed fourth. Then he brushed off a little mud and got ready for the bull riding.

Stetson Wright scored 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s bull named Pokerface to win the bull riding at the 104th edition of the Cody Stampede. Wright also placed in the saddle bronc riding taking over $13,000 out of Stamped Park on July 4th. PRCA photo by Hailey Rae Stetson-RFP-071023

The bull he got on was Pokerface from Frontier Rodeo Company. Wright matched him move for move and when the judges added up their scores, Stetson had a 90 by his name. His ride came after Tristen Hutchings, the reigning National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion scored an 89. Wright’s win added $10,039 to his season earnings. Before the lucrative Fourth of July holiday, known as Cowboy Christmas, he was third in the world standings with $131,513. His traveling partner Ky Hamilton is first in the standings and has a $10,000 lead.

Wright’s check in the saddle bronc riding was for $3,557 making him the big money winner at the 104th edition of the Cody Stamped. He earned $13,596 from the rodeo which paid nearly $400,000 to athletes. Next in line at the pay window was barrel racer Paige Jones from Wayne, Okla., who stopped the clock in 17.20 seconds during the third performance of the rodeo. She was 16th in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings prior to the win. It should move her into the top 15 and give her an opportunity to make her first trip to Las Vegas to compete at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The 104th Cody Stampede Rodeo is part of the Cinch Playoff Series, so contestants are earning points to qualify for events at the end of the season that could seal their trip to Las Vegas in December to compete for world championships. The third and fourth performances were both sold out and other performances were near capacity. The Cody Nite Rodeo gets back on schedule July 5, and runs through the end of August with rising stars advancing their skills.

104th Cody Stampede Champions:

Bareback Riding — Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 89 points, $9,870

Steer Wrestling — Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 3.9 seconds, $8,885

Team Roping — Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 4.6 seconds, $8,310

Saddle Bronc Riding — Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 89 points, $9701

Breakaway Roping — Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 2.0, , $5,104

Tie-Down Roping — King Pickett, Weatherford, Texas, 7.4 seconds, $9,668

Barrel Racing — Paige Jones, 17.20 seconds, $11,759

Bull Riding — Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 90 points, $10,039

The following are unofficial results from the 104th Cody Stampede, Tuesday, July 4, 2023:

Bareback riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Breaking News, $9,870. 2, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 88.5, $7,567. 3, Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 86.5, $5,593, 4, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 86, $3,619. 5, (tie) Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, and Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 85.5 and $1,974 each. 7, (tie) Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla.; Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn.; and Sam Petersen, Helena, Mont., 84.5, $768.

Steer wrestling: 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore.,3.9 seconds, 8,865. 2, Aaron Vosler, Laramie, Wyo., 4.2, $7,840. 3, (tie) Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., and Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb., 4.3 and $6,272 each. 5, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.4, $5,226. 6, (tie) Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, British Columbia, and Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho, 4.7, $4,442. 8, (tie) Coltin Justin Crawford, Drayton Valley, Alberta, Denver Berry, Checotah, Okla.; and Kyler Dick, Oakley, Utah, 4.8, $2,962.

Team roping: 1, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 4.6 seconds, $8,310. 2, Ty Arnold, Midway, Texas and Kaden Profili, Jacksonville, Texas, 4.7, $7,332. 3, (tie) Jake Cooper Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla.; and Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 4.9, $5,866. 5, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 5.0, $4,888. 6, (tie) Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas; Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas; Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and jace Davis, Stephenville, Texas; Keven Danile, Franklin, Tenn., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 5.1, $3,666. 7, (tie) Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash,; and Dawson and Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta, 5.3, $978.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Miss Ellie, $9,701. 2, Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 88.5, $7,437. 3, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 87.5, 5,497. 4, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 86.5, $3,557. 5, Ben T. Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 86, $2,264. 6, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 85, $1,617. 7, Leon Fountain, Corona, N.M., 84, $1,293. 8, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 83.5, $485.

Breakaway roping: 1, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 2..0 seconds, $5,104 . 2, (tie) Samantha Fulton, Miller, S.D., and Bryanna Lehrmann, Lexington, Texas, 2.3, $3,701 each. 4, (tie) McKenna Hickson, Lipan, Texas; Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, Ariz.; Macy Young, Wittman, Ariz.; Shaylee Terry, McKinnon, Wyo.; and Peggy Garman, Sundance, Wyo.; 2.4, $1,710. 9, (tie) Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D.; Taya McAdow, Fort Lupton, Colo.; and Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo.; 2.5, $893. 12, Alie Thiel, Eaton, Colo.; Elizabeth French, Glasgow, Mont.; Sarah Angelone, Lipan, Texas; and RyleeGeorge, Oakdale, Calif., 2.6, $447.

Tie-down roping: 1, King Pickett, Weatherford, Texas, 7.4 seconds, $9,668. 2, Jake Pratt5,687, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.0, $8,531. 3, Hagen Houck, Henrietta, Texas, 8.1, $7,393. 4, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 8.5, $6,256. 5, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6, $5,687. 6, Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 8.7, $5,118. 7, (tie) Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo.; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La.; and Chris McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas; 8.8, $3,981. 10, (tie) Karson Kolacek, West, Texas; Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb.; Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif.; Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas; and Marcos Costa, Iratama, Brazil, 8.9, $455.

Barrel Racing: 1, Paige Jones, Wayne, Oklahoma, 17.20 seconds, $11,759. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 17.34, $9,408. 3, Sydney Graham, Abilene, Texas, 17.36, $7,644. 4, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 17.47, $5,880. 5, (tie) Stevi Hillman, Granbury, Texas, and Emily Biesel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.48 and $4,116 each. 7, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.55, $2,940. 8, (tie) Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., and Margo Crowther, North Fort Myers, Fla., 17.56, $2,499. 10, (tie) Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., and Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 17.59, $1,911. 13, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas, 17.63, $1,470. 14, Victoria Proctor, Ledbetter, Texas, 17.64, $1,176. 15, (tie) Hailey Garrison, Glen, Mont., and Abigail Knight, Charlo, Mont., 17.66, $294.

Bull Riding: 1, Stetson Wright, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Pokerface, $10,039. 2, Tristen Hutchings, Montview, Idaho, 89, $7,697. 3, Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 87.5, $5,689. 4, (tie) Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 86, $3,012. 6, (tie) Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Bryce Burnell, Sheridan, Wyo., 84, $1,506. 8, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 82.5, $1,004.