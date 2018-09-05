11th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference schedule announced

LINCOLN, Neb. – The schedule for the 11th Annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference has recently been announced. The conference will be held Oct. 16-17, 2018, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Neb., and will feature experts from across the country and the state.

Conference Chair John Hansen said, "Nebraska wind and solar energy development is going through a remarkable period of growth and expansion. We have a lot of progress to report, as well as issues and opportunities to consider. Our "Nebraska Nice" approach to problem solving and networking is working."

The conference will kick off on Tuesday with a keynote from Rob Chapman of the Electric Power Research Institute discussing the value of end-use technologies that efficiently amplify the benefits of cleaner power generation portfolios. The programming will continue with a look at the "Future of the Industry & Changing Landscape for Renewables" featuring Jeff Clark, president of The Wind Coalition. Afternoon sessions on Tuesday will include a luncheon with public power CEOs, as well as a policy and legislative update from state senators.

Dave Belote, former commander for Nellis Air Force Base, will get things started on Wednesday. The second day of conference programming will feature a lunch session and additional breakouts related to renewable energy as a tool for economic development and will highlight communities across the state. Additional topics include: an update on renewable projects in development, battery storage, planning and zoning, electric vehicles, Southwest Power Pool expansion, solar project development, and the wind and solar construction workforce. The full conference schedule can be found here: https://www.nebraskawsc.com/conference-schedule/.

Over 350 people are expected to attend this year's conference. Attendees include private sector developers, public officials, landowners, environmental and wildlife organizations, public utilities, and the public at large, among others. In addition to timely presentations, the conference will feature a tradeshow with exhibitors that include governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, vendors, developers, and more.

Hansen urged conference participants to take advantage of the Sept. 15 "Early Bird" registration discount deadline that is less than two weeks away. The "Early Bird" conference registration rate of $125 increases to $175 after Sept. 15, and $200 the day of the conference. Students are encouraged to attend at a discounted rate of $65. "It definitely pays to take advantage of the 'Early Bird" discounts. Our conference is two weeks earlier than it was last year." The "Early Bird" hotel registration room rate is $114 per night until Sept. 15 and includes free parking.

More information and past presentations are available on the conference website: https://www.nebraskawsc.com/.