128th Cheyenne Frontier Days Starts Quarterfinal Action

Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb., won Quarterfinals 1 of bareback riding at the 2024 edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days with an 85.5-point ride on United Pro Rodeo's Big Apple.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Garrett Shadbolt, who is in the midst of his most successful regular season in his professional rodeo career, continued on the winning path by winning Quarterfinals 1 at the 128th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. The Merriman, Neb., cowboy scored 85.5 points on the powerful bucking horse named Big Apple from United Pro Rodeo to advance to next week’s Semifinals.

Shadbolt, a father of two, qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2021 and 2022, but missed qualifying last year and is on a mission to return to Las Vegas in December.

He is a graduate of Doane University in Crete, Neb., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and lettered in wrestling for four seasons.

Wyoming fans had plenty to cheer for in breakaway roping. Taylour Latham of Cheyenne won the day’s Quarterfinal with a time of 4.6 seconds, just one-tenth of a second faster than Jordyn McNamee of Laramie. Latham is a former standout on both the Gillette College and the University of Wyoming’s rodeo teams where she competed in multiple events. She graduated from the University of Wyoming in May. Both teams helped her get in some practice runs this week.

She estimated that she had not entered a rodeo in the breakaway in about 18 months but cracked out at Cheyenne, which she still claims as home although she now lives in Texas.

The highest score of the day was in saddle bronc riding where Melstone, Montana’s Sage Newman scored 89 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Ropin Dreams to win Quarterfinals 1. Newman is currently ranked third in the world championship standings and well on his way to a fourth consecutive NFR.

Newman is one of three bronc riders in a tight race for second in the standings and within striking distance of current leader Damian Brennen of Australia. Newman has a chance to gain ground on Brennan who bucked off and will not have another opportunity to win a share of the $1 million plus purse at the Daddy of ’em All.

Quarter Finals 2 begins on Sunday at 12:45 where new contestants in every event but bull riding will be vying for their spots in the Semi Finals.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (first performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 20. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 85.5 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Big Apple, $2,448. 2, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 82.5, $1,836. 3, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 81.5, $1,224, 4, Trevar McAllister, Roman, Mont., 80.5, $612.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Taylour Latham, Cheyenne, Wyo., 4.6 seconds, $2, 960. 2, Jordyn McNamee, Laramie, Wyo., 4.7, $2,220. 3, Shelby Whiting, Paola, Kan., 5.2, $1,480. 4, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 5.7, $740.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Chantz Webster, Weatherford, Texas, 11.7 seconds, $2,000. 2, Dontae Pacheco, Blanco, N.M., $1,500. 3, Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 14.0. 4, (tie) Cash Enderli, Liberty, Texas; and Jason Schaffer, Broadus, Mont., $250 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 89 points, $2,354. 2, Kolby Wanchuk, Glenwood Park, Alberta, Canada, 88, $1,766. 3, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 86.5, $589.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Casey Ahlstrom, Ault, Colo., and Riley Pedro, Honolulu, Hawaii; and Jared Gonzales, Eloy, Ariz., and Paul Brashears, Casa Grande, Ariz, 9.6 seconds, $1,625 each. 3, Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche, S.D., and Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, S.D., 10.0, $1,250 each. 4, Cole Thomas, Meadville, Miss., and Dylin Ahlstrom, Hooper, Utah, 10.3, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jay Williamson, Weatherford, Texas, 6.0 seconds, $2,000. 2, Tyler Scheevel, Alva, Okla., 6.5, $1,500. 3, Jace Logan, Yampa, Colo., 7.7, $1,000 . 4 (tie) , Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., and Gus McGinn, Hanes, Ore., 8.2, $250 each.

Barrel Racing: 1, LaTricia Duke, Zephyr, Texas, 17.16 seconds, $2,471. 2, Sage Kohr, Gillette, Wyo., 17.18, $1,854. 3, (tie) Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas; and Lindsay Sears, Lipan, Texas, 17.31, $927.

Bull Riding: 1, Brandon Ballard, New Hope, Ky., 83 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co.’s Rondo, $2380. 2, Wilson Tipton, Jackson, Wyo., 78.5, $1,785. 3, Grayson Cole, Fredonia, Pa., $1,190. 4, Cannon Cravens, Porum, Okla., 66, $595.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Hank Whitaker, Deeth, Nev., and Clint Read, Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, 79 points. 3, Skinny Parsons, Springdale, Ark., 78. 4, Josue Molina, Pampa, Texas, 74.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Team Headless Horseman, $600. 2, 3 of a Kind, $450. 3, Team Nowland, $300.