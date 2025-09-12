131 years of data show historic dry spell in western Colorado

The Lee Fire burned over 138,000 acres in Rio Blanco County near Meeker, Colo., in the month of August. Photo by Kaley Carwin

Drought1-RFP-091525

The last 10 months have brought well above average temperatures across Colorado, marking a concerning trend for both water resources and wildfire risk.

On the Western Slope, June and July were especially notable for their extreme heat and dryness.

These months rank among the warmest and driest periods recorded in the past 131 years, according to Allie Mazurek, a climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center and Colorado State University.

“Parts of western Colorado were among the top 10 driest on record in July,” Mazurek said.

“Also notably, areas east of Denver, as well as part of our northern mountains and four-corners region experienced their 10th driest July, or worse.”

The dry conditions have led to a sharp increase in wildfire activity across western Colorado.

August alone saw multiple active fires, including the Turner Gulch, South Rim in Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Stoner Mesa and the Derby Fire. These fires were fueled by critically dry vegetation and, in many cases, strong winds.

Among the most destructive was the Lee Fire, which ignited on Aug. 2 in Rio Blanco County.

Intensified by gusty winds and parched terrain, the fire grew rapidly to consume more than 138,000 acres. It is now the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history.

“Most of Western Colorado was not experiencing any drought at all in the start of the water year,” Mazurek explained. “Essentially what’s happened is we’ve had poor snow pack followed by very hot and dry summer conditions. This led to deterioration over the Western Slope including areas had that moved from no drought that are now in the most significant category of exceptional drought.”

LACK OF RAINFALL

Despite some rainfall arriving toward the end of August, most of the Western Slope remains significantly drier than normal. Many areas missed out on the late-summer moisture altogether.

“Parts of far northwest Colorado, the Grand Mesa Area, and Four-Corners Area have missed out on this recent precipitation,” Mazurek said.

The lack of rainfall has hit agriculture and ranching communities especially hard. For farmers and ranchers, late summer rains are critical not only for renewing grasses but also for reducing wildfire risk. This concern has become even more urgent after the destructive fires seen in recent weeks.

“August is a pretty key precipitation month for western Colorado, as well as parts of southern Colorado and areas south of the Palmer Divide,” Mazurek noted.

In Gunnison, the drought has been particularly severe. The 60-day period from June 23 to Aug. 21 was the second-driest on record for the area. Only the summer of 1894 was drier.

“This is a station with a pretty long record, so it’s pretty significant that this period has been this dry,” Mazurek said.

Other areas are seeing unprecedented dryness as well. Vail, though it has a much shorter record of weather observations, experienced its driest period on record in 2025.

“Colorado has kind of been at the epicenter of the drought in the western U.S.” Mazurek said.

Currently, approximately 7 percent of Colorado is classified in “exceptional drought” by the U.S. Drought Monitor. This is the highest level of drought severity and is concentrated largely on the Western Slope.

“If we take a look over the summer, the areas that have seen the quickest developing drought over this time period has been the northwestern part of the state,” Mazurek said.

While early September brought some hope for improved conditions, with forecasts initially pointing to near-normal temperatures and above-average rainfall, those expectations have largely diminished.

LOOKING AHEAD

Even as of Sept. 11, the U.S. Drought Monitor still lists most of the Western Slope in either “extreme” or “exceptional” drought. Looking ahead, climatologists are preparing for the potential development of La Niña conditions. This pattern is typically associated with drier-than-normal autumns in Colorado.

“Unfortunately, after the start of September things look a lot less promising,” Mazurek said. “There’s a pretty strong likelihood of elevated seasonal temperatures in the western portion of the state, as well as below normal precipitation conditions. So things are looking less promising in terms of drought relief.”

As the fall season begins, the outlook for the Western Slope remains uncertain. Without significant and sustained rainfall, drought conditions may continue to deepen.



The Lee Fire burned over 138,000 acres in Rio Blanco County near Meeker, Colo., in the month of August. Photo by Kaley Carwin Drought1-RFP-091525