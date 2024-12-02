1,500 gather in Texas for Angus Convention

The Angus family gathered November 1-4 in Fort Worth, Texas for Angus Convention, an event for all cattle producers. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

AngusConvention

The American Angus Association welcomed nearly 1,500 registrants to Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 1-4 for its annual Angus Convention. The event showcased innovation in production practices, technology and association programs, and it celebrated tradition and the people who have helped make the Angus breed what it is today.

“It encourages me to see people investing time to be at Angus Convention and stay connected,” said Mark McCully, CEO of the association. “With everything we have going in this business, I’m still most optimistic about what is yet to come.”

Educational tours and presentations continue to be a highlight for many attendees. The 2024 National Angus Tour and Beef Blitz tour included stops at the Cox Ranch in Peaster, Texas, Vytelle’s corporate laboratory in Fort Worth and Certified Angus Beef’s Texas-based, licensed partner Buc-ee’s among others.

“Farmers and ranchers take care of the cattle and land; that’s their world,” said Mike McReynolds, CAB’s executive account manager for the south-central region who helped organize the 2024 Beef Blitz. “From gate to plate, there are several segments in the supply chain. We host the Beef Blitz to help connect the dots, sharing more about how it all works after cattle leave the ranch.”

On the main stage, Scott Stratten of UnMarketing Inc. spoke about the value of storytelling and the value of making things right when they go wrong, related to seedstock providers’ customer experience. His keynote was sponsored by IMI Global, a division of Where Food Comes From.

The genetics symposium during Angus Convention featured presentations and discussion on the intersection of genetics and cattle health. Sponsored by Neogen, the symposium speakers discussed the use of new technologies, like gene editing in the pork industry and data collection methods for cattle, to improve animal health and productivity.

Angus University sessions offered attendees even more education. One learning track on Sunday featured succession planning expert and Oklahoma State University professor Shannon Ferrell, who brought energy and humor to a challenging subject for many ranching families. Producers were introduced to the basics: ways to start a conversation with their family and a variety of tools that can help them make the most of the transition. In another track, speakers shared about the economics of herd rebuilding and selection and marketing tools for commercial cattlemen like GeneMax Advantage and AngusLinkSM.

“Begin with the end in mind,” said Nevil Speer, an industry consultant. “Ultimately consumers are our business.”

Producers considering new ways to drive revenue for their operation sat in on sessions exploring direct-to-consumer sales through the Certified Angus Beef Ranch to Table program as well as opportunities to leverage carbon credits and cost-sharing sustainability programs.

Offered for a second year in a row, the Angus Media Marketing Summit offered breeders information to better understand how to refresh or evolve their brand. This included presentations about the use of videos, Angus Media’s Pasture to PublishSM portal and ideas for how to make the most of sale day with marketing.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS



During the 141st Annual Convention of Delegates on Monday, Nov. 4, the association recognized Barry Pollard for his service as the outgoing president of the board of directors. The 263 delegates in attendance re-elected Paul Bennett of Red House, Va., and John Dickinson of Auburn, Calif., to the board for a second term. Elected for a first term were Ron Hinrichsen of Westmoreland, Kan.; Mark Johnson of Orlando, Okla.; and Danny Poss of Scotia, Neb.

Jonathan Perry of Fayetteville, Tenn., was elected as president for the board’s 2024-2025 year, and Jim Brinkley of Milan, Mo., was elected as vice president. Darrell Stevenson of White Sulphur Springs, Mont., will serve as treasurer.

The association also took time during the convention to collectively reflect on the progress the breed has made.

“We talk a lot about quality, but something lately that I’ve been thinking more about is the impact of the Angus breed on consistency,” said McCully during the opening general session. “We’ve improved the consistency of the product and that has a tremendous amount of value. It brings value to how we market the cattle, how we manage the cattle and sure has a lot of value to the folks that are selling our product and the consumers at the end of that supply chain.”

CELEBRATING IN STYLE



The largest celebration at Angus Convention was once more the association’s awards dinner and reception on Nov. 3. During it, the Angus Heritage Foundation inducted Bill and Sally Bowman of Saint Joseph, Mo.; Dave and Yvonne Hinman of Malta, Mont.; Harlan Ritchie (posthumously) of East Lansing, Mich.; and Bob and Jim Sitz of Harrison and Dillon, Mont. Sitz Angus was recognized for passing the 100-year mark for continuously raising Angus cattle.

Other winners recognized during the awards dinner and reception are as follows:

The Roll of Victory Breeder of the Year – Express Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

ROV Bull of the Year – BNWZ Executive Decision 2219 owned by Hunter Angus, Fair Grove, Mo., and Kayden Nowatzke, Michigan City, Ind.

ROV Show Heifer of the Year – EXAR Princess 2717, owned by Jake Allison, Yukon, Okla.

2024 Sire of the Year – Conneally Craftsman (Registration No. 20132505) bred by Conneally Angus, Whitman, Neb., and owned by Select Sires Inc., Plain City, Ohio, and STgenetics, Navasota, Texas

Angus Ambassador of the Year – Mike McGuire, Waverly, Ala.

Young Breeder of the Year – Cody Quam, Lodi, Wis.



The reception concluded with the crowning of the 2025 Miss American Angus. Rosalind Kidwell of Gentryville, Ind., will serve as a spokesperson for the Angus breed at shows and events across the country in the coming year.

Another source of excitement came from drawing the grand prize giveaways. Steve Knoll of Hereford, Texas, won a complete cattle-handling system from Priefert and Datamars. Debbie Denowh of Sidney, Mont., was drawn for a John Deere XUV835M Gator; and Lori Thomas of Baker City, Ore., took home a Trans Ova genetics service voucher, which helps cover one genetic preservation, an IVF cycle, and up to five fresh implants into Trans Ova or client recipients.

Throughout the long weekend, the director of culinary arts for the Certified Angus Beef brand, chef Tony Biggs, along with convention staff, kept attendees satisfied with beef dishes and hors d’oevres. The brand also hosted a Beef Quality Assurance Bash on Nov. 2 as part of its “Raised with Respect” campaign. It was preceded earlier in the day by a BQA training, which was attended by 115 ranchers.

Radale Tiner, association regional manager for Texas and New Mexico, reflected on Angus Convention as a whole. He said, “It was great. It was well attended. I thought everyone had fun, starting with the National Angus Tour — people talking about how good the stops were — all the way through to the awards dinner. I’m glad we could host the Angus family back in Texas this year.”