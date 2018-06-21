151st year of state’s leading cattle organization to be led by longtime Colorado rancher

Michael Hogue, longtime rancher from Steamboat Springs, Colo., stepped into his role as the 113th president of Colorado Cattlemen's Association. One goal Hogue has for his presidency is continuing the evaluation and implementation of CCA's new membership structure. He also wants to create more depths of leadership, primarily at the steering committee level. "We have several committees with vacant chair and co-chair seats and I want to fill them all this year," Hogue said. And of course, Hogue is excited to keep pursuing CCA's quest for a new home on the National Western Stock Show grounds.

Hogue follows Todd Inglee, outgoing CCA President, from Arvada, Colo. Inglee had a jam-packed year with CCA, focusing on addressing new challenges and opportunities that affect the longevity of the beef industry. Inglee said of his experience as CCA President, "It was an honor to serve as the president of this association and all the great men, women and families that represent our industry." Inglee continued to say, "Throughout my time with CCA I have seen incredible dedication and engagement from our members. I am proud of how our association has advanced the legacy of our industry and I hope each and every member continues this mission for generations to come."

CCA's new President Michael Hogue has a diverse background throughout the agriculture sector. Michael and his wife, Maureen manage a commercial cow/calf operation in Routt County. Beyond their cattle enterprise, Hogue and his wife also farm organic hay and wheat and their ranch hosts recreational activities with a golf driving range and gun range. His experiences in leadership roles for both the Routt Conservation District and Colorado Association of Wheat Growers prepared Hogue for his presidency.

As a fourth-generation rancher in Routt County, Hogue has been involved for over 35 years with the association. From his interactions with CCA, he has continued to promote the importance of getting involved, staying involved, and supporting the people and organizations that work on behalf of the industry.

"In the coming year," said Hogue, "I am looking forward to serving the members of the Colorado Cattlemen's Association as their president and working on issues of importance on behalf of all of Colorado's beef producers."