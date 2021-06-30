154th year of state’s leading cattle organization to be led by Colorado generational rancher

ARVADA, Colo — Steve Wooten, rancher from Kim, Colo., was welcomed into his role as the 116th president of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association at CCA’s 2021 Annual Convention hosted last week in Grand Junction, Colo. Wooten has served on CCA’s board of directors for over 10 years, including as CCA President in 2019-2020, and has willingly stepped up again to represent the Colorado beef industry and stakeholders. As he looks toward this year as CCA president, Wooten anticipates new opportunities to grow industry collaboration and engagement as the industry proactively tackles new issues, including climate and improving consumer awareness.

Wooten follows Janie VanWinkle, outgoing CCA president, from Fruita, Colo. VanWinkle’s presidency had no shortage of excitement from the first ever virtual CCA Annual Convention and rallies across the state to unprecedented legislative challenges on a state level. VanWinkle said of her experience as CCA president, “It was an honor to serve as the president of this association and all the great men, women, and families that represent our industry.” VanWinkle continued to say, “The membership stepped up to the challenge of engaging outside our industry and connecting with new audiences. I am proud of how our association has advanced the legacy of our industry and I hope as we face new challenges, each and every member continues this mission for generations to come.”

CCA’s new President Steve Wooten and his wife, Joy, along with daughter, Arin, and son-in-law, Brady Burnham, own and operate Beatty Canyon Ranch located in Las Animas County. The ranch has been in existence since 1990 and currently, the ranch has the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of land stewards involved in day-to-day operations. The ranch is a family and faith-based business with its focus on land, livestock, recreation and community. Wooten and his family have been recognized for their commitment to conservation on working lands through several awards, most recently, being selected as the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Region V Environmental Stewardship Award winner. In addition to his roles in the association, Wooten has and does serve in many capacities on boards and committees on a local, state, and national level.

Wooten will bring forward his experiences with working with not only CCA, but also his interactions with various stakeholders across the industry. Through these interactions, Wooten has learned to approach tough challenges with not only an open mind, but great loyalty for his fellow beef producers. “In the coming year,” Wooten said, “I am looking forward to serving the members of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association as their president and working on issues of importance as we promote and protect the longevity of the beef industry in Colorado.”

CCA is pleased to welcome the CCA 2021-2022 board of directors:

President: Steve Wooten, Kim

President-Elect: Philip Anderson, Walden

1st Vice President: Robert Farnam, Brush

2nd Vice President: Tom Harrington, Carbondale

Treasurer: Brett Datteri, Greeley

Northeast quarter representatives: Jim Magnuson, Eaton and Jim Santomaso, Sterling

Northwest quarter representatives: Mike Camblin, Maybell and Sean Martin, Carbondale

Southwest quarter representatives: Al Heaton, Cortez and Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss

Southeast quarter representatives: Curt Russell, Sugar City and R.J. Jolly, Kit Carson

Immediate Past President: Janie VanWinkle, Fruita

As with the officers from years before, this year’s officers will be leading the association as CCA continues its mission of being the premier cattlemen’s association that serves as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production.

CCA recently celebrated its 154th Annual Convention in Grand Junction with members and stakeholders from all over the state. The convention reunited and re-engaged the industry while featuring committee meetings, the fourth annual Ranching Legacy Symposium, Cattlemen’s Night Out, and more.