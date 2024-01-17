186 water units of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project head to auction in February

EATON, Colo. — Hall and Hall is thrilled to announce two different auctions in February that include 186 water units of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project (C-BT). The Yoakum Family’s 90 water units of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project will be offered at auction in 37 tracts and combinations on Feb. 14. The Carlson Family Trust’s Land and Water Auction of 154± deeded acres and 96 Colorado-Big Thompson water units will be offered in 30 tracts and combinations on Feb. 28. For more information, visit https://hallhall.com/ or call Hall and Hall Auctions at 1-800-829-8747.

“Seldom do CB-T water units come on the market, and it is even more rare at public auction,” said Scott Shuman, director of Hall and Hall Auctions. “I am frequently asked about the value of CB-T units, and this public auction will demonstrate the true price discovery of the market value.”

The Yoakum Family Auction will be held Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. MST at the Boulder County Fairgrounds Barn “A” in Longmont, Colo. The Carlson Family Trust’s Land and Water Auction will be held Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. MST at the Eaton Recreation Center in Eaton, Colo. Information Days for The Carlson Family Trust’s Land and Water Auction are Jan. 23 to 25 and Feb. 7 and 21.

The Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District was created to jointly operate and maintain the federally owned Colorado-Big Thompson Project, with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The C-BT Project collects supplemental water west of the Continental Divide for delivery to approximately 1,021,000 people and 615,000 irrigated acres in northern Colorado for agricultural, municipal, domestic and industrial purposes.

The successful transfer of C-BT water units is subject to the Northern Water Conservancy Act and requires auction participants to apply and be approved by the Northern Water board of directors. Failure to get prior approval before bidding will put the bidder’s earnest money at risk. Bidding on C-BT units without such prior approval is highly discouraged. To obtain approval to bid on C-BT units contact Sherri Rasmussen at (970) 622-2217.