2 issues trying my patience

I want to address a couple of issues in this week’s editor’s note.

The first issue concerns a sentence in President Biden’s address to the joint session of congress.

“Look, but think about it: There is simply no reason why the blades for wind turbines can’t be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing. No reason. None. No reason,” Biden said

I’m not sure who wrote or fact-checked his speech but if you look up where a majority of wind turbine blades are made you will find this, “Most of the components of wind turbines installed in the United States are manufactured here. There are more than 500 wind-related manufacturing facilities located across 43 states, and the U.S. wind industry currently employs more than 114,000 people.”

I’m sure many of you have met wind turbine blades while traveling the highways and byways here in Colorado and in many other states. In fact, I used to drive by a wind turbine staging area when I lived in North Dakota and there was a manufacturing plant in Grand Forks.

Makes me wonder if the president has ever seen a wind farm and understands how huge these blades are. There is no way that we could get shiploads of blades from China.

Now I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer, but I would think that the president of the United States would have enough smart people around him that someone would correct him.

I would also add that people aren’t traveling across the country to work in wind turbine blade manufacturing plants like they do to work in the oil fields because the wages aren’t that great.

The next issue I’d like to address is some comments made by Jessie Becker, the senior vice president of marketing for Impossible Foods.

“The fundamental reason we exist as a company is because we think that the way people eat food today is a huge contributor to climate change,” Becker said in an interview on SiriusXM Business Radio’s Marketing Matters. “And we actually think the biggest thing that people can do is not change your car to electric, which I recently did, or add solar power to your roof, but actually to stop eating animal meat.”

I don’t care if people don’t want to eat real meat but don’t be out there spreading lies about meat.

Then she uttered this lie, “If you think about all the land that we use in the world that’s devoted to cows grazing, to raising the stuff that cows eat and all of that, it takes up 45 percent of Earth, non-ice-covered land. Huge amount. Now, then you look at how much land is taken up by people and cities. It’s 1 percent.”

Wow, this woman needs to get out of the city and take a look around. Yes, there is a lot of grazing land in the world but a lot of land is also used for growing crops to feed the world. This includes grains, oilseeds, fruits, nuts and vegetables. I can’t imagine a world where the amount of land taken up by cities is greater than the amount of land used for agriculture. There would for sure be a lot of hungry people in those cities. If people were panicking during the height of the pandemic when they couldn’t find certain items in their local grocery store, a world with less ag is a world with less food and many other products that are made from the crops and animals produced in farm country.

Someone throw her a steak before she utters any more ridiculous statements regarding animal agriculture.