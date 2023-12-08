2 Nebraska FFA chapters earn 3-Star Chapter Award

Two Lakeview FFA members serve meals at their annual Feed a Farmer event during the fall. Courtesy photo

Considered the highest FFA chapter award in the nation, two Nebraska chapters, Lakeview FFA in Columbus, Neb., and Mead FFA have earned the 3-Star Chapter Award. The 3-Star award is earned by only 3% of FFA chapters in the U.S., and only these two chapters from Nebraska earned this award at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in early November.

The 3-Star program is based on three areas — Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture. It’s important for a chapter to embrace each area so they’re considered and evaluated equally.

For Mead FFA, it means their chapter continues to have strength, involvement and reach. “It’s great to receive that recognition from the FFA. The activities we’re hosting yearly and the involvement from the kids means we’re doing things the correct way,” said Cole Blomendahl, adviser for Mead FFA. Mead chapter members and Blomendahl are especially excited about a particular activity they have — the community-based Blooming Smiles.

“We get flowers from weddings and funerals and then re-purpose them. If somebody had a wedding, and call us, we pick them up and break them down into smaller arrangements, then drive around town and find people who are out and about to give them to. We also take them to nursing homes and assisted living places and give them a random act of kindness,” Blomendahl said. Mead FFA participates in several activities but he acknowledged Blooming Smiles is probably the most unique.

Pictured left to right, Mead FFA members Eva Georgoulopoulus, Libby Ferguson and Emily Kuhr prepare to create floral arrangements for Blooming Smiles.

The 3-Star chapter award is also gratifying for Lakeview FFA.

“Being a 3 Star chapter means our students and FFA members are well-rounded and value the importance of developing as a chapter. Being recognized like this is a point of pride for our chapter, our school and our community,” said Kaydie Brandl, adviser for Lakeview FFA. “Lakeview FFA continues to set the standard for success in our organization and our chapter embodies the mission of FFA. That involves getting immersed in chapter’s activities, helping contribute to member development, school development and community development.

Some of the activities at Lakeview FFA included Harvest Heroes which was all about honoring area farmers. FFA members packaged meals and delivered them to farmers harvesting in the fields. Other activities making a difference in the local community were Kindergarten Farm Fun Day, an agricultural literacy project for students in the Columbus area, and the Shell Creek Watershed testing project.

“Our members are not just competitive in their contests, diligent with community service, or educating the community about agriculture, we are doing it all,” Brandl said.

EARNING A 3 STAR RATING

The 3-Star Award through FFA, is determined by the national chapter program assigning a quality rating to each chapter activity through Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture. Each chapter submits three activities from their Program of Activities for each of these areas. A 3-Star rating is the highest rating they could earn (out of 1, 2, and 3 stars) for their chapter activities.

“All total, there are 15 national indicators (bench marks) that you’re supposed to reach, and you’re to host an activity. So, this means we are running a complete program of activities,” Blomendahl said.

Mead FFA has 63 students in grades 9-12. Blomendahl noted they earned the 3-Star recognition last year as well, and that more chapters received it last year.

“For an individual chapter, this is the recognition of years’ worth of planning events, which focus on providing strong educational experiences, leadership opportunities, and service to their communities. This does not ‘raise the bar’ for other chapters, though it does help them understand the opportunities for recognition for their efforts,” said Stacie Turnbull, Ph.D., state director of Agricultural Education-Nebraska Department of Education. “Our chapters, FFA advisers and students are doing so much within their communities, providing educational and leadership opportunities for students of all ages.

An award is not the goal for these opportunities, though it is an amazing experience to be recognized for the hard work that the FFA chapter puts in.”

SETTING GOALS

Intent on getting the year of activities off to a good start, Lakeview chapter officers got together over the summer to plan their Program of Activities for setting chapter goals and then built an outline of steps to help meet those goals.

“The members carried out the activities during the school year, and the chapter officers submitted an application with a review of each activity completed. The application is submitted to state, where we were awarded a Gold Rating, and then submitted on to Nationals,” Brandl said.

The Lakeview and Mead FFA chapters provide robust experiences for students and community members and then took extra steps to work on their award application. FFA officials said this application process isn’t easy to complete and requires a great deal of work by chapter members.

“These students were recognized on the national level,” Turnbull said, adding, “I am excited that the students went through the process, where they not only explain the activities that the chapter participates in, but also provide strong reflection for those activities.”

For more information, go to https://www.ffa.org/participate/awards/national-chapter/ .