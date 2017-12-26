2017 Nebraska dry edible bean trial results on CropWatch website

Results of the 2017 variety trials for dry edible beans conducted by the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center have been posted on the Nebraska Extension CropWatch website.

The direct link for variety trial results for both peas and beans is http://cropwatch.unl.edu/varietytest/othercrops. Or, navigate to the Other Crops Variety Trials page from the main Cropwatch page (http://cropwatch.unl.edu) by clicking on these links: management > variety testing > other crops.

Results for 2017 and recent years are listed on that page for dry beans as well as other crops grown in the Panhandle, such as peas, oats, proso millet, and sunflower.

The 2017 dry bean variety trials were planted at two locations. Great northern, kidney, and pinto were planted at the Mitchell Ag Lab. At the Scottsbluff Ag Lab, all market classes were planted, including those three and black, small red, navy, pink and black-eyed peas.

Results were compiled by Gary Stone, Extension educator; Robert Hawley, research technician; and Jim Schild, Extension educator.

The dry bean report includes a description of the trials and several tables that list yield, moisture, test weight and other data for each variety within the market classes. The description includes detailed information, such as planting dates, seeding rates, herbicide treatments, row width, irrigation, harvest date and other details.

In addition to the website, the report will be published in the Bean Bag newsletter published by the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association.