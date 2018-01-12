2018 Ag Outlook and Strategy Forum for producers to be held in Sterling, Colo.

Producers know their costs of producing crops and livestock continue to be high while market prices are going down. As profits decrease or there are losses, producers may have difficulty securing operating loans or have to take money from the savings they accumulated over the past few years of good prices. What are they to do?

Colorado State University Extension will host an Agriculture Outlook and Strategy Forum in Sterling, Colo., on Feb. 14. Producers participating in the forum will learn about the outlook for commodity prices, production costs for each area and various strategies for being profitable when prices are low.

Stephen Koontz, CSU agricultural marketing expert, will present current outlook information for commodities common to northeastern Colorado. Koontz is well known throughout Colorado and the U.S. for his knowledge of the domestic and world factors that drive market prices for such things as corn, wheat, cattle, oilseeds and hay. He is also familiar with imports and exports.

Brent Young, CSU agricultural and business management economist and Kelly Huenink, professor of ag business and ABM coordinator at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling will discuss the costs and returns for various commodities. They will also explore strategies, including developing marketing plans, industrial hemp and hydroponic production as alternative enterprises.

The program is scheduled for Feb. 14 in the ballroom of the Hays Student Center on the NJC campus, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Lunch will be provided by Bank of Colorado and Smithfield Foods.

Registration is required and the fee is $10. To register online go to https://sterlingagoutlook.eventbrite.com . Space is limited and the registration deadline is Feb. 9.

For more information about the forum, please contact Brent Young at (970) 522-7207 or by email at brent.young@colostate.edu.