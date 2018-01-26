2018 Beef Feedlot Roundtable Feb. 6 at Bridgeport

Beef feedlot managers, owners, employees and supporting personnel will learn the latest in feedlot nutrition, health and marketing at the 2018 Beef Feedlot Roundtable Feb. 6 at Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport.

Other locations in Nebraska will include Feb. 7 at the Dawson County Extension office by the fairgrounds in Lexington, and Feb. 8 at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point.

Registration and welcome begins at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m. university and industry representatives will speak about nutrition, health, transportation and other timely topics for feedlot operators. Topics and presenters include:

·New Disease Emergence: Congestive Heart Failure (Brian Vander Ley, Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center)

·Euthanization Protocols for Cattle (Jan Shearer, ISU)

·BQA Audit: Transportation (Rob Eirich, UNL Extension, Nebraska BQA Director)

·Beef Council Activities (Doug Straight, Nebraska Beef Council)

·Impact of Calf Nutrition on the Cow and Carryover into Feedyard (Travis Mulliniks, UNL West Center Research and Extension Center)

·UNL Feedlot Research and Extension Update (Galen Erickson, Nebraska Extension)

Preregistration is available by phone, fax, e-mail or mail, and requested by Feb. 2. Cost is $20 for those who preregister, and will be accepted at the door. Cost for those who have not preregistered will be $40.

For more information or a registration form contact Galen Erickson at the UNL Animal Science Department in Lincoln, (402) 472-6362, email gerickson4@unl.edu.

A brochure with registration form can be downloaded from the Panhandle research and Extension Center's website, http://panhandle.unl.edu. Look for the link to Beef Feedlot Roundtables.

The Beef Feedlot Roundtable is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Beef Council and ISU Extension.