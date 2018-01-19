2018 Colorado AgrAbility Workshop scheduled in northeast Colorado

As workers age, they are faced with increasing rates of arthritis, back pain, decreased strength/endurance, hearing impairments and other medical conditions. These conditions increase the likelihood of slips and falls, being pushed by fast-moving livestock, accidents with machinery and other dangers. Assistive technology can help mitigate the impact of aging conditions and help older farmers work with more safety. The cost of assistive technology and safety is significantly less than the expense of injury on the farm. Join fellow Colorado farmers, ranchers, veterans, their families and service providers at this upcoming workshop in northeast Colorado. These free educational events are for individuals who are dealing with barriers created by illnesses, conditions or limitations. Topics to be discussed include; What is AgrAbility, How to Work Well with Ag Lenders and Bankers and Saving Time and Money with Assistive Technology.

This year's AgrAbility event in northeast Colorado will be held Feb 13, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morgan County Extension Office, 914 E. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan CO 80701. A free light lunch is provided for those who pre-register at least one week prior to the workshop. To register call: AgrAbility: Candy Leathers, (720) 539-4435 or Extension Agent Jennifer Cooney, (970) 542-3544.

Presenters at this year's workshop include: Norman L. "Norm" Dalsted, Ph.D. an Extension economist in Farm and Ranch Management and professor with Colorado State University Extension. He was born and raised on farms in North Dakota, and has continued to work in custom harvesting through his lifetime. He will present on strategies ranch and farm families can use when approaching bankers and other lending agents. Candiss Leathers, VRT, M.A., is the rural rehabilitation specialist and manager for Colorado AgrAbility at Goodwill Industries Denver. Her upbringing, education and experience provide her with the essential tools to assist men and women actively engaged in the agricultural field with assessments and technical guidance. James Craig, MA, JD, Ed.D., is a rural rehabilitation specialist, veteran outreach coordinator, with the Colorado AgrAbility Project at Goodwill Industries Denver. He grew up in northeast Montana on a winter wheat farm/cow-calf operation. As a service disabled veteran combined with his agricultural background and academic degrees in law, counseling, and psychology, Craig serves a broad spectrum of agricultural clients as well as the disabled veteran population.