2018 Greeley Chamber of Commerce Ag Tour will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. The day begins at Zoe's Cafe & Event Center, 715 10th St. in Greeley, Colo.

Learn about and see first-hand the efficiencies, technologies and trends for agricultural irrigation. Elizabeth Garner, Colorado State Demographer, will present on what Greeley and Weld County can expect for the future.

The Business Community is encouraged to join us for this enlightening and education tour.

Cost: $35 Chamber Investor

$45 Non-Investor

Includes a light breakfast, transportation to tour sites, lunch and break refreshments

Seating is limited so register now at http://www.tinyurl.com/2018chamberagtour or call (970) 352-3566.

Please note that the tour requires that you be physically able to walk distances and traverse some areas of undeveloped terrain.